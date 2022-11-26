ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

High School Soccer PRO

Daytona Beach, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Umatilla High School soccer team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Lakeland Stands in Way of Osceola Kowboys’ Shot at State Championship

A familiar opponent will stand in the way as the Osceola Kowboys (10-3) try to return to the state championship game for the second time in three years as they travel to Lakeland to face the top-ranked and undefeated Dreadnaughts (12-0) in the FHSAA Class 4S state semifinals on Friday night at 7 p.m.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Bulls go down fighting in epic War on I-4

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Saturday’s War on I-4 was the last meeting of  the USF Bulls and UCF Knights football teams until at least 2028. As the last game, it lived up to its’ promise to be a nail biter until the end – and the full house of fans from both schools were vocal and […]
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Train Is One Step Closer to Being Complete

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, NO — it’s the Brightline high-speed train!. And, it’s coming to an airport near you — well, if you live near Orlando International Airport (MCO), that is. The new train route will take guests from MCO to stops throughout the city (and near Disney World!) and now, we’re one step closer to being able to climb aboard!
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found

Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Teen wanted for pulling gun at high school football game arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Florida man accused of bringing a hangun to a high school football game in DeLand earlier this fall was arrested Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. VSO detectives arrested Jayvion Barthel, 19, who they said was wanted by the DeLand Police Department for pulling a gun at a […]
DELAND, FL

