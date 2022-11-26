Read full article on original website
Daytona Beach, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Umatilla High School soccer team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00.
positivelyosceola.com
Lakeland Stands in Way of Osceola Kowboys’ Shot at State Championship
A familiar opponent will stand in the way as the Osceola Kowboys (10-3) try to return to the state championship game for the second time in three years as they travel to Lakeland to face the top-ranked and undefeated Dreadnaughts (12-0) in the FHSAA Class 4S state semifinals on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Bulls go down fighting in epic War on I-4
TAMPA (WFLA) – Saturday’s War on I-4 was the last meeting of the USF Bulls and UCF Knights football teams until at least 2028. As the last game, it lived up to its’ promise to be a nail biter until the end – and the full house of fans from both schools were vocal and […]
D.C. Youth Football Team Reaches Goal, Raises $25K to Get to Championship Tourney in Florida
A D.C. youth football team has raised $25,000 needed to travel to Florida to participate in a national championship tournament. The post D.C. Youth Football Team Reaches Goal, Raises $25K to Get to Championship Tourney in Florida appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Talking QB Play: War on I-4 Victory
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene performed well during the War on I-4.
Jones races past unbeaten Edgewater in Class 3M region final shocker
ORLANDO, Fla. – To say that Jones’ football team had the “Eye of the Tiger” on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement. Perhaps still seething from a narrow 14-13 loss to Edgewater back on Sept. 16, the Tigers came out roaring in the rematch. And this one had a lot more at stake. Spurred on ...
Winter Haven wins prestigious Kevin Brown TOC in Illinois
WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS – While teams dream to finish their seasons as champions, Winter Haven boys basketball started this season's campaign as one. Winter Haven won the prestigious 17th annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, Illinois Saturday after handing Sugar Hill ...
WRAL
Community support helps youth football team compete for national title in Orlando
Saturday, WRAL News shared the team needed $15,000 dollars to make it to Orlando to compete for the Pop Warner National Title. And the community made it happen. Saturday, WRAL News shared the team needed $15,000 dollars to make it to Orlando to compete for the Pop Warner National Title. And the community made it happen.
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
tmpresale.com
Iliza: The Florida Only Tour at Hard Rock Live Orlando in Orlando Mar 17th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just added the brand new Iliza: The Florida Only Tour pre-sale code!! Members with this presale information will have an opportunity to order tickets before the public. This just could be the best opportunity ever to see Iliza: The Florida Only Tour LIVE in Orlando, FL. Below are...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Florida Man Claims $5,000,000 On Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off From RaceTrac
A Florida man’s pit stop at a RacTrac location resulted in him picking the right ticket and landing a $5,000,000 jackpot win on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announces that Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Train Is One Step Closer to Being Complete
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, NO — it’s the Brightline high-speed train!. And, it’s coming to an airport near you — well, if you live near Orlando International Airport (MCO), that is. The new train route will take guests from MCO to stops throughout the city (and near Disney World!) and now, we’re one step closer to being able to climb aboard!
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found
Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Teen wanted for pulling gun at high school football game arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Florida man accused of bringing a hangun to a high school football game in DeLand earlier this fall was arrested Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. VSO detectives arrested Jayvion Barthel, 19, who they said was wanted by the DeLand Police Department for pulling a gun at a […]
