Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift, Denizens Among ‘Best of D.C.’ Poll Winners
The New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift and other businesses along the Route 1 corridor were named winners in the annual Washington City Paper ‘Best of D.C.’ readers’ poll. And this year, a surprising number of entrants from the corridor were finalists. Greenbelt’s New Deal Cafe won Best...
Hoagie Shop Grazie Grazie Opens in Downtown DC With Slices
Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten is back slinging hoagies in downtown DC with the opening of Grazie Grazie near Farragut Square. The second location of his Italian-by-way-of-Philly deli debuts today with the same menu of mammoth sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and salads from the Wharf flagship—plus a new lineup of thin-crust pizzas and slices.
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week
ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a high school football game, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Northeast D.C. The annual Turkey Bowl took place at a local high school on Thanksgiving. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police responded to the 1600 Block of East Capitol Street, near the Eastern Senior High School, after a call of multiple gunshots came in shortly before 1:30 pm. They were hosting the District of Columbia Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl. Officers were already working on location at the game. According to investigators, the vehicle they are looking for is an older gray Toyota The post 15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game appeared first on Shore News Network.
Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Festive Programs
Individual programs and tours offer insights into classic holiday traditions and studio art workshops add a touch of nature to your holiday décor. To view the latest Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit smithsonianassociates.org. Wednesday, November 30. Modern Evergreen Wreath: Just in time for the holidays, create a modern...
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
Stewart Rhodes and top lieutenant convicted of seditious conspiracy in Oath Keepers trial
WASHINGTON — A jury convicted two members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday, finding militia founder Stewart Rhodes and one of his top lieutenants plotted to stop the transfer of presidential power following the 2020 election. Jurors deliberated for three days before finding Rhodes and Kelly...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
'That suit we give a woman, that’s a life jacket' | DC non-profit helps get women back to work post-pandemic
WASHINGTON — A D.C. non-profit is helping to get women back to work post-pandemic. According to economists, the COVID-19 lockdown had a huge impact on women. Many lost jobs or left careers to care for children during virtual learning. But some women in D.C. are getting help rebuilding their lives and their careers through Dress for Success.
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Apple store closed in Georgetown while it undergoes, apparently, Major Renovation
Their website doesn’t have a reopening date set only: “Our store is temporarily closed. Please consider using our online services.”
Latest twist in the DC housing market: More price cuts
Selling a home in the D.C. area is no longer a slam dunk. Zillow reports almost 30% of listings in the D.C. area on the market in October had lowered their price at least once. More sales are falling through as well. Redfin said a record 17.9% of contracts in...
Move over Black Friday; Hello Plaid Friday
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Thanksgiving may have been just a day ago, but it was already looking a lot like Christmas in Old Town Alexandria. "It makes me happy. It's exciting" said Kate McMahon, the manager of Ten Thousand Villages. They were one of dozens of small businesses along King...
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
