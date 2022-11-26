Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
coinjournal.net
Litecoin prediction as price corrects above a breakout zone
Crypto analyst Peter Brandt thinks LTC printed a bullish pattern. The cryptocurrency remains bullish and could embark on an uptrend after the correction. Litecoin (LTC/USD) has been gaining strength in the last one week. As CoinJournal reported, the recovery could be contributed by the next Litecoin halving event. The gains saw it initiate a breakout that has been pushing prices higher. However, the price of LTC is correcting, with an intraday loss of 6%. Will the downturn continue?
astaga.com
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s worth retraces to its 200 days vary as the worth goals for a breakout forward of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s worth stays robust as bulls reclaim $6 regardless of uncertainty out there merchants and traders stay cautious. LINK’s worth bounces from a low of...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading
Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin and Five Altcoins, Says One Top-10 Crypto Eyeing Short-Term Rally
A widely followed crypto analyst is looking at popular meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) and five other major altcoins. Pseudonymous crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa tells their 187,800 Twitter followers that DOGE’s current pump is likely unsustainable. “Moving prob due to some Elon news. Don’t really think this will be a...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
crypto-academy.org
Rumors Circulating About Twitter Payments Push DOGE 22% Higher
Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased by nearly 22.5% in a single week, rising to $0.094 from $0.075. The sharp price rise may be related to rumors that Dogecoin (DOGE) will be covered by possible intentions for Twitter to integrate payments, which, per a transcript first published by Vox, will also encompass payments in cryptocurrency.
cryptoslate.com
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
astaga.com
How Long Before Bears Retest $14,000?
BTC’s value holds above $16,000 value struggles to interrupt above $17,000, creating extra fear for a lot of merchants. Value stays weak as bears battle bulls, as the value fails to interrupt above $17,500 with a lot uncertainty out there. Rejection from a low of $17,000 on the excessive...
astaga.com
Fresh Rally Likely If DOGE Holds This Support
Dogecoin rallied in the direction of the $0.108 stage in opposition to the US Greenback. DOGE is correcting features and approaching a significant assist at $0.090. DOGE began a draw back correction from the $0.1080 resistance in opposition to the US greenback. The worth is buying and selling effectively above...
The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
astaga.com
Here is the next price target for Chainlink (LINK/USD)
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day profitable streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance on the 50-day MA. Traders should purchase on potential correction and goal $8. An intraday achieve of 4% on Friday was sufficient to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners To Capitulate Again? Will This Hurt BTC?
Bitcoin Value Prediction Information: Bitcoin value is struggling to get well amid the elevated promoting stress and volatility available in the market. The declining BTC value has additionally led to an all time excessive (ATH) mining issue for Bitcoin miners. Nonetheless, specialists have steered that miners may capitulate once more.
u.today
Doge Goes Down 11%, Erasing Weekend Gains, Here's Likely Reason
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Could Avoid a Major Drop if it Closes Above $1,250
Ethereum didn’t clear the $1,250 resistance in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is transferring decrease and would possibly decline closely if it breaks the $1,140 assist. Ethereum struggled to realize tempo for a transfer above the $1,250 resistance degree. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,180...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) prediction as price defends key zone
The cryptocurrency trades close to a key resistance. The meme token is a purchase on potential breakout. If in case you have been seeking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), prepare! The promoting post-FTX collapse may very well be overdone as consumers have defended a drop at a key stage for greater than two weeks. Nonetheless, it isn’t an outright purchase, as additional confirmations are wanted.
coinjournal.net
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
themarketperiodical.com
UNISWAP token price analysis: UNI token price is trapped inside a zone, what’s next?
UNI token price is trading at the demand zone after failing to surpass an important supply zone. The UNI token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of UNI/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000331 with an increase of 1.25% in...
astaga.com
Ethereum price prediction as crypto risks continue
Ethereum value pulled again on Monday. DeFi, gaming, and NFTs exercise have dropped sharply. It additionally dropped due to the continuing China protests. Ethereum value got here underneath intense strain on Monday as international dangers pushed asset costs decrease. ETH/USD plunged to 1,170, which was the bottom degree since November twenty third. It’s a few factors above this month’s low of 1,075. Different cash like BTC, XRP, MOB, COCOS, and FLUX additionally plunged.
