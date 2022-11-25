ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Dozens lineup for Black Friday in The Galleria to start holiday shopping season

HOUSTON — Despite inflation, stores like the brand new Academy in Meyerland geared up for shoppers Friday morning. Black Friday is the traditional kickoff for the holiday shopping season, though these days, deals have been going for several weeks at many chains. Still, some stores hold back extra special sales just for the day to entice shoppers.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Celebration of the century

Chita Craft, Kelley Lubanko, Kelli Weinzierl, and Jordan Seff (pictured, from left) helped make the Houston Zoo’s Centennial Ball – Once in a Lifetime a huge success. At this year’s black-tie gala, a record-breaking crowd of more than 700 Houstonians celebrated 100 years of the Houston Zoo and raised $2.3 million. The sold-out event, hosted by co-chairs Kelli and John Weinzierl and Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, was themed to highlight the Zoo’s 100-year history, and welcomed honoree Kathrine McGovern, a long-time Houston philanthropist and well-known friend to the Houston Zoo. In addition to enjoying dinner, dancing to music by the Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra, and a live auction, partygoers got to meet and mingle with ambassador animals including a north American porcupine, a tarantula, and an American alligator.
HOUSTON, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy Woman Reunited with Dog After Missing for Over a Year

A year and a half ago, Gizzy the beloved Yorkie to a Katy woman went missing. Her owner never lost hope and was thankful to start the holiday season with the best phone call and reunion!. Teresa Rublesh is reunited with her beloved Yorkie, Gizzy after she went missing a...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity

HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-based organization CoolxDad provides free portraits for underserved families during series of holiday events

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this Houston-based nonprofit is making sure their good tidings are felt throughout the community this year. According to a news release, the organization CoolxDad is hosting their annual signature program, ‘Color Box’ which was created in conjunction with area businesses to collect new toys for underserved kids in the Project Row Houses community during the months of Nov. and Dec.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Can dogs drink water under a boil advisory?

HOUSTON (KIAH) The city-wide boil water notice is impacting 2.2 million Houstonians, but what about your pets?. In 2021, the Census recorded more than 128.5 million in the U.S. with one pet in their home. Houston ranks fourth among homes with pets according to the U.S. Census American Housing Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail

38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!

The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Brunch in Houston

Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy