Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Occupant displaced, 1 treated for burns after fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — At least one person was displaced by a fire in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 10:20 a.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Greenhurst Drive to reports of smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the laundry...
peakofohio.com
CareFlight responds to two-vehicle injury accident in Huntsville
CareFlight was called out to a two-vehicle injury accident Monday evening just outside of Huntsville, near the cemetery. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Watkins, 64, of Belle Center, was driving on County Road 37, approaching the County Road 130 intersection, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Landun Orich, 16, of Kenton.
1 injured, 2 units displaced after apartment fire in Troy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at an apartment building in Troy on Saturday sent one person to an area hospital. According to Troy dispatch, a call came in at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday to respond to the 1300 block of Trade Square West for a report of a fire. The Troy Fire Chief told […]
hometownstations.com
Findlay K9 nabs suspect in Sunday night police chase.jpg
Findlay K9 nabs suspect in Sunday night police chase. According to the Findlay Police Department, officers were trying to pull Claypool over when he took off, the half-mile chase went through alleys, parking lots, and on Findlay streets. He eventually stopped and fled on food, and that is when the K-9 was deployed. Claypool was treated at the hospital for injuries from the K-9 and is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT – At 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised while he was in the nursing home, all of his tools were taken from the front bedroom of his home. He advised he believed his nephew had taken the tools, as he had let him use his truck and watch his dog while he was away. His nephew had not returned the truck, and it was reported stolen. A statement form was completed with the list of items taken from the residence. On Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim and given the completed list. He was not able to provide a model or amount for most of the items that were taken from the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the nephew via phone, but the number they had was not a good number. Nothing further until contact can be made.
wktn.com
Pursuit in Findlay Leads to Arrest of Arcadia Man
An Arcadia man was arrested after a brief pursuit with Findlay Police Officers late Sunday night. According to a release, Findlay police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. About a half mile into the pursuit, the...
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
hometownstations.com
United Way of Hancock County continues cheer program for seniors in care facilities
Press Release from the United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH- Entering its third year, United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer program is back, accepting your uplifting cards, notes, art or small gifts designed to brighten the day of seniors living in local care facilities. In the past...
wktn.com
Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton
The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
wktn.com
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Holding Shop with a Cop this Saturday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” is fast approaching. The annual event will be held this Saturday December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend a fun-filled day with Hardin County Law Enforcement and volunteers. The kids will go shopping to...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A drunk driver was cited following a two-vehicle injury accident outside of Belle Center Saturday night just before 9:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Route 68 and State Route 273, near Stemble’s Meats, when they discovered a crash at the intersection.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
hometownstations.com
Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
hometownstations.com
The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive for Christmas time
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
Comments / 0