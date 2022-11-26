Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Klieman winning games, winning over fans at No. 13 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago. Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football's highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.
SFGate
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SFGate
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
SFGate
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
SFGate
Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for 'chance to earn your trust'
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze's checkered past in the Southeastern Conference means he'll have to win more than just games. He'll also have to win over Auburn fans. Freeze's return to the league more than five years after his scandal-plagued exit was greeted by considerable backlash on social media from wary fans. The former Mississippi and Liberty coach had to talk about his past during Tuesday's introductory news conference as much as his belief that Auburn can make a quick turnaround, urging fans to “please give me a chance to earn your trust.”
SFGate
Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football. The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday...
SFGate
Pirates sign 1B/DH Carlos Santana to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a 1-year contract. The deal, announced Tuesday, is worth $6.75 million. The arrival of the 36-year-old gives the young Pirates an experienced hitter who the team hopes will serve as a role model in...
Georgia Tech names Brent Key head football coach
Georgia Tech has named Brent Key, who went 4-4 as interim coach after taking over for Geoff Collins, as the team's new football coach.
Comments / 0