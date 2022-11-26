You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:

