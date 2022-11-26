Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday
11:04 AM: Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
westseattleblog.com
ORCAS: In central Puget Sound again this afternoon
1:33 PM: Orcas have been headed north along the west side of Vashon Island, in Colvos Passage, and Kersti Muul just texted that they’ve emerged from the passage and are headed northeast, so they might be in view from West Seattle as you look across Puget Sound. Let us know if you see them!
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
westseattleblog.com
Looking for a Seattle Parks restroom that’s not ‘closed until spring’?
That’s the newest Seattle Parks restroom building (aka “comfort station”) in West Seattle, and it’s also one that Parks plans to keep open through the winter. The department is wrapping up its fall/winter closure of most restroom buildings and drinking fountains, but published a citywide list of which outdoor-accessible restrooms it’s planning to keep open. Here’s the West Seattle list:
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Surprise sunset, and wintry week ahead
You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
westseattleblog.com
First day for Native Art Market at Duwamish Tribe Longhouse
Today is the first of three days for a West Seattle holiday-shopping tradition – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW). The art you’ll find there represents many tribes/nations – one of the art businesses there is Igmútȟaŋka Iháŋble (Lakota for Mountain Lion Dreams):
AOL Corp
Snow possible, near-freezing temperatures certain through next week in Tacoma, Olympia
Heavy snowfall in the mountains might trickle down to coastal areas up and down the Puget Sound in the next few days, bringing freezing temperatures and a wild breeze, forecasters said over the weekend. Rainy, snowy conditions will roll through the Cascade mountain passes Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
westseattleblog.com
Miss candy from See’s? Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team fundraiser has it
Last holiday season, See’s Candies had a pop-up shop in West Seattle. That’s gone but if you’re interested in See’s for someone on your gift list – and/or yourself – here’s a student fundraiser:. Want to help support a great group of kids?...
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
lynnwoodtoday.com
With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood
With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
q13fox.com
Rain and gusty at times this weekend across Puget Sound, plus mountain snow.
Seattle - Happy Friday! Highs only hitting 46 at the airport today. Normal for this time of year is 50. Overnight we dry out and cool off to below average for most around the Sound. We expect temps to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Showers will return Saturday,...
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Bald Eagle Infected With Bird Flu Found in Seattle
Bird flu is mostly thought of as an illness that strikes livestock like chickens, but it can spread to wild birds such as bald eagles. A sick bald eagle was found by a local naturalist in Lincoln Park, according to the West Seattle Blog. The raptor was known to naturalist Kersti Muul, who says it is one half of a mated pair that resides in a nest above Colman Pool.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
