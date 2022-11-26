SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Cyber Monday, and sales are expected to top 11 billion dollars. The best discounts are expected to be TVs, laptops, and beauty products. A huge factor for shoppers and retailers is inflation, which is at a 40 year high. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to cool the economy and bring down spending, putting pressure on retails to sell as much as they can, as fast as they can.

