First Cup with First News: Bewley's Furniture
SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you looking to add something special to your home? Could you use a new bedroom suite? How about a new Simmons, Tempurpedic, or a Serta iComfort mattress? If so, look no further than Bewley's Furniture. Located in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bewley's Furniture offers the very best and...
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Shreveport Christmas Tree
SHREVEPORT, La. - The work of two local women will be getting a lot of praise this holiday season. Lauren Elizabeth and Beverly Markham, of L. E. Designs, are the decorators of Shreveport's official Christmas tree at Government Plaza. It's this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rowe Rowe? segment.
Operation Santa Claus kicks off in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season has officially started for some youngsters from Caddo Parish Schools because they got a visit Monday from the big man. "What do you want for Christmas?" asked Santa Claus. That's right, Santa was taking requests trying to make sure that every boy and girl...
Christmas light display: Owen Holman amazed at social media feedback
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holman family light show will not go on this year. Three neighbors complained causing Owen Holman to cancel this year's show that's been going strong since 2006. He didn't realize just how popular the show had become until it exploded on social media with comments from...
Caddo-Bossier agencies team up for Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. - Operation Santa Claus, a combined humanitarian effort between Shreveport Fire and Shreveport Police departments and Town Square Media, kicked off its annual toy drive Monday. The operation is intended to give local underprivileged children a reason to smile by providing new toys for Christmas. The toy drive...
Best items to buy on Cyber Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Cyber Monday, and sales are expected to top 11 billion dollars. The best discounts are expected to be TVs, laptops, and beauty products. A huge factor for shoppers and retailers is inflation, which is at a 40 year high. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to cool the economy and bring down spending, putting pressure on retails to sell as much as they can, as fast as they can.
Ask the Trooper: U-turns
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom to clarify when U-turns are legal. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
Standoff with woman in 80s ends with no one hurt in SW Shreveport, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say a standoff with a woman in her 80s ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way in far southwest Shreveport. The woman stepped outside her home Tuesday morning and fire several shots and then returned to her home, neighbors said. The woman...
Mysterious Shreveport shooting investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting call on Hollywood Avenue just west of Jewella Avenue at 6:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a red Dodge Charger crashed into a light pole. Blood was found inside the car. However, the person who was shot and driving...
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are possible from the ArkLaTex into the Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday and Tuesday night. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. Here are the timeline and forecast rain amounts.
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SPD seeks identities of 2 suspected in recent homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say are suspected of being involved in a homicide last week. Rodrick Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, was fatally shot Nov. 22 outside of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Detectives...
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
Panola county small business roundtable focuses on available resources
A open forum to assist Panola County small business owners and residents who would like to be entrepreneurs was hosted by the Panola County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17 with plans for future sessions being developed. Keri Perot-Vance, executive director of the chamber, said the small business roundtable was...
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
Woman, child shot in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas -- A woman and a child were shot early Monday morning in Marshall. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Marshall police said a call about multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard came in just after midnight. No additional details were released.
Off-duty officer working security at Longview ER shoots, kills man who pulled gun on him, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department (KPD), just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a Kilgore police officer was working an off-duty security job at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. The KPD says as he was scoping out the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
Police identify third suspect in scheme to defraud vets
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a third person accused in a scheme to defraud veterans out of more than a million dollars. Eric Loud, 22, is wanted on 58 counts of identity theft. Arrest warrants were issued Monday following further investigation that last week that led to the arrests of two women.
Battle tested chopper pilot Paul Roussel has "storied life"
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Paul Roussel came from a family of military helicopter pilots. So he followed in those footsteps, from high school to flight school, he says. That was 1968, and he knew he’d be headed to the Vietnam War with the Army. "It's a reality check when you...
