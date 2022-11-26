ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Greg: Rare Opportunity Awaits for UNC

After back-to-back upset losses at Kenan Stadium, No. 24 North Carolina will arrive later this week in Charlotte as an afterthought on the national stage and as a 7.5-point underdog to No. 10 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. That’s probably a good thing for a program on the right trajectory but struggling to win against expectations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season

The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years

Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first 45 games…roughly the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Film Room: Three Play Calls Bite UNC

These plays are examples of poor UNC play calls against NC State because they did not account for what the Wolfpack does best, especially given the game situation.
247Sports

WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Championship Week / Indiana on Tap

Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC’s Armando Bacot Inks Deal with Rhoback

“Rhoback gets its name from the Rhodesian Ridgeback, a dog bred in Africa to hunt lions. The Ridgeback perpetually craves activity and has an unmistakable ridge that runs down its back. Wearing the ridge on our back inspires us to always be ready for the next adventure. “Our favorite days...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

