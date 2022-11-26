ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

High school football: CB West falls to Garnet Valley in district title game

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

GLEN MILLS — As he raced down the sideline, running over one defender and hurtling another, Central Bucks West senior Eli Boehm epitomized what the Bucks had been about all season.

"I wasn't going to be stopped," Boehm said. "We all worked so hard this season and I just wanted to get in the end zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGVjC_0jO0CC0700

"We gave it everything we had and tonight we just made too many mistakes and you can't do that against a really good team like that (Garnet Valley)."

The Bucks did give a gallant effort, but in the end, the Jaguars and their relentless ground attack (323 rushing yards) were too much as host Garnet Valley won going away 35-7 in Friday night's PIAA District One Class 6A championship game.

Take a look: High school football: Here's how CB West went from 1-3 start to district semifinals

The loss ended the season for the 11th-seeded Bucks at 9-5 while the undefeated (14-0) and top-ranked Jaguars, who celebrated their second straight district title, will face Saint Joseph's Prep, which handled District 11's Parkland 52-21, in next week's PIAA semifinals.

"We talked about having to play a nearly perfect game against them and that's hard to do because they put so much pressure on you," CB West head coach Rob Rowan said. "And we just made too many mistakes. You can't do that against a team like that — it won't work. But take nothing away from our guys. They had just and incredible season and they have so much to be proud of."

The Jaguars, who also beat the Bucks 14-7 on Opening Night, took a 14-0 lead to halftime before West sliced its deficit in half on its first possession of the third quarter.

That's when Boehm took a short pass from junior quarterback Ganz Cooper and worked his way down the far sideline, running over, around, and over again before finding the end zone from 33 yards out.

"We didn't want our season to end," Boehm said. "I'll remember these guys and this season for the rest of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FycvI_0jO0CC0700

Three things we learned

The Jaguars are as good as advertised. Garnet Valley's option ground game comes at you from so many different angles that trying to stop it is next to impossible. Senior quarterback Matt Mesaros runs the Jaguars' offense to perfection and keeps defenses guessing as to who has the ball.

The loss of junior wide receiver/defensive back Conor McFadden to a broken collarbone really hindered the Bucks. McFadden, a dynamic playmaker who had 10 catches the first time the Bucks played Garnet Valley on Opening Night, broke his collarbone late in last week's semifinal against Perkiomen Valley.

The future is bright for the Bucks . Central Bucks West started seven non-seniors on both offense and defense and will return a boatload of talent in 2023.

Check it out: They're still talking about this Pennridge-Quakertown Thanksgiving moment 52 years later

Game balls

Central Bucks West junior Matt Cleland. The do-everything athlete, who plays on the kickoff team, along with offense and defense, also punts for the Bucks and his boots, into a strong wind, forced the Jaguars to work for their touchdowns.

Central Bucks West sophomore A.J. Gerace. All he did was record a quarterback sack and recover a fumble, both in the first half, to help keep the Bucks close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FENbH_0jO0CC0700

They said it

"With the way we started out, going 1-3, I really didn't think playing in the district final was in our future," CB West running back Eli Boehm said.

Take a look: High school football: CB West edges Perkiomen Valley to reach district final

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: High school football: CB West falls to Garnet Valley in district title game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suburbanonesports.com

CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out at Americhem warehouse in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A warehouse fire broke out overnight in Bucks County. Fire crews responded to the fire at Americhem on Progress Drive in Morrisville. CBS3 is told everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 Near Stanton

Route 7 southbound in the area of Telegraph Road near Stanton is currently closed due to a crash. Just after 3:00 rescue crews responded to the location for reports of a crash with a vehicle on fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the fire has meted the traffic...
STANTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
BreakingAC

Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven

A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy