Respiratory virus cases on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detected a high number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) early in its season compared to previous years, including in the states of Minnesota and Colorado, where the infection rate is 55% and 49%, respectively. RSV is a common respiratory virus...
DEA: Over 100,000 people died of fentanyl poisoning this year
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One pill can kill, that is the message the Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing. Here at home one Valley mother is joining forces with the DEA to spread the word in school districts about fentanyl poisoning. “After my son Ryan’s death, on April the fourth...
Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
South Texas Health System ER Weslaco earns Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Accreditation
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —South Texas Health System ER Weslaco has earned a level three geriatric emergency accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. The bronze-level designation by the organization dedicated to advancing emergency care acknowledges STHS ER Weslaco’s dedication to providing a high standard of care that meets the unique health care needs of […]
Basilica of San Juan to host candlelight vigil for World AIDS Day
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle will host a candlelight vigil and tributes for those affected by the human immunodeficiency virus. The basilica will begin the candle light vigil for World AIDS Day at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
McAllen, TX Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
Edinburg residents asked to not use water while city repairs main sewage line
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is working to repair a damaged sewer line, according to a recent Facebook post. The repair is expected to take several hours to complete, a release from the city stated. In a post from the city, officials recommended that residents avoid running their washing machines, dishwashers, or […]
UTRGV: Two programs help ease the stress of medical school acceptance
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two pipeline programs for UTRGV School of Medicine students are progressively recruiting talented and diverse students. The Vaqueros MD Early Assurance Program formed by UTRGV and the Joint Admission Medical Program created by the Texas Legislature is helping to eliminate the stress when applying for medical school, said the university. “Anybody who wants to […]
Car battery could not hide Pharr man’s drug haul, federal authorities say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A car’s battery could not conceal $654,000 worth of heroin and meth, landing a 31-year-old Pharr man in federal prison. Gerardo Jimenez, who pleaded guilty May 12 to smuggling the drugs, was convicted Monday and sentenced to serve 188 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in a […]
Vanguard: 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot a big success, despite cold weather
EDINBURG, TEXAS – Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia says the school had a great turnout for its 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot, considering the bad weather. “I wasn’t expecting this huge of a turnout, especially with this type of weather. It’s it’s like 40 degrees with the windchill and it’s raining,” Garcia said.
Experts warn of 'virtual kidnapping' scams
The holiday season is here, and many scammers are doing everything they can to pocket money. Reynaldo's father got a threatening phone call demanding money. The person on the other end of the line claimed his son was kidnapped. "They wanted my father to send money in order to release...
The beginning of a new chapter
More than 2,600 students are expected to cross the stage in multiple ceremonies at UTRGV’s Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 on the University Library lawn on the Brownsville campus.
Man with marijuana ‘jumped over border wall,’ sheriff’s department says
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities alleged tried to smuggle 121 pounds of marijuana was arrested last week, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated. Alan Torres-Chavez was taken into custody on Nov. 24 near Los Indios area on charges of possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, […]
PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
Multiple tragedies help ‘Even If I’m Not’ author to share story of resilience
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Devorie Kreiman, author of “Even If I’m Not”, will share her message of hope and resilience this week in the Rio Grande Valley. Kreiman said the title of her memoir comes from when she would tell her son: “There are bagels on the counter if you’re hungry.” He would then say, […]
Navarro: Yes, Mayor Villalobos, please pull in more funding for Hidalgo County Loop project
MCALLEN, Texas – The chief construction engineer for the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority has welcomed McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ efforts to pull in more federal dollars for the Hidalgo County Loop. Ramon Navarro spoke about the various segments of the project at a recent McAllen Economic Development...
Pharr PD makes arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.
Man Found Dead In Brownsville Police Jail Cell
Brownsville police are working to learn how a man died while in their custody early Tuesday morning. The man was found dead in a police department jail cell at about 2:30 a.m. Investigator Martin Sandoval says there were no obvious signs of trauma or suicide. Sandoval says the man was taken into custody Monday and that no force was used during the arrest.
