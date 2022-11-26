ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 2

Related
CBS19

Longview's KFRO adds FM station

LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
LONGVIEW, TX
12newsnow.com

High School Football State Quarterfinal Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Teams to remember play in December." It's an old saying in Texas high school football that highlights the best of the best to play in the Lone Star State. This week three of our local teams will do just that as Port Neches-Groves, Silsbee and Newton will all compete in the UIL State Quarterfinals.
SILSBEE, TX
12newsnow.com

New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
BEAUMONT, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas

Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
TYLER, TX
Gilmer Mirror

CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW

NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Where is Joshua Larkin?

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview

The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
LINDALE, TX
12NewsNow

Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy