KLTV
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
12newsnow.com
High School Football State Quarterfinal Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — "Teams to remember play in December." It's an old saying in Texas high school football that highlights the best of the best to play in the Lone Star State. This week three of our local teams will do just that as Port Neches-Groves, Silsbee and Newton will all compete in the UIL State Quarterfinals.
12newsnow.com
New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open
BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
Gilmer Mirror
CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW
NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
kjas.com
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
KTRE
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
Officials continue the search for runaway teen from Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl who runaway. Makayla Gail Mathis, 17, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and has a white blanket, according to officers. Mathis is 4'11" tall and weights about 107 lbs. She is white, has...
Chapel Hill ISD mourning loss of elementary student who died in crash over Thanksgiving break
TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student. According to Superintendent Lamond Dean, Wise Elementary student Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez died in a vehicle accident over Thanksgiving break. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Ramirez family to help with medical and...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel. The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary...
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
KBTX.com
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
KLTV
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
