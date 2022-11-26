ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Heidi from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Heidi — from the SPCA of East Texas. Heidi is a Aussie-Lab mix with an estimated birth date of Sept. 2022. She is only one of her litter mates who hasn't been adopted. She is estimated to be large when full grown.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans talk Black Friday deals

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fire Destroys Home At New Boston

Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend

Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
CONROE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX

