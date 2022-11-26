Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill and Kilgore get set for postseason rematch in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Character is revealed when your back is again the wall, and in the regional round of the playoffs, Chapel Hill found themselves down 17-nothing at the half, but were able to rally and beat Lumberton 35-23. “Very proud of our program and where our culture is at and just how these […]
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Heidi from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Heidi — from the SPCA of East Texas. Heidi is a Aussie-Lab mix with an estimated birth date of Sept. 2022. She is only one of her litter mates who hasn't been adopted. She is estimated to be large when full grown.
East Texans talk Black Friday deals
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
Officials continue the search for runaway teen from Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl who runaway. Makayla Gail Mathis, 17, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and has a white blanket, according to officers. Mathis is 4'11" tall and weights about 107 lbs. She is white, has...
easttexasradio.com
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel. The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary...
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
etxview.com
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
KLTV
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man allegedly stole more than $85,000 from a Flint boat dealership by committing credit card fraud over two years. Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, has been accused of using a company credit card to transfer funds into his own account, an affidavit revealed. On...
UPDATE: East Texas man arrested in connection to shooting of woman, child
UPDATE (11/29) – The Marshall Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd in connection to a shooting that injured a woman and child on Monday. Police responded to the scene at the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight on Monday where they found two gunshot victims: a woman […]
