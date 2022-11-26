ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Tickets for some KDF events go on sale Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Wednesday for some big Kentucky Derby Festival events. Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Festival Unveiled, Bourbonville, and the Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party will be available. Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs tickets will also be available. Tickets go...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Zoneton Fire Department prepares to spread holiday cheer through community on 'Santa Truck'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town later this week, hitching a ride with the Zoneton Fire Department. Zoneton Fire Chief Tracey Key said he hopes the truck will spread cheer to the community and help those who may be struggling. The truck was started in the late-1990s by former Chief Rob Orkies as a way to strengthen the relationships between the community and first responders. What started as a few strands of lights on a fire truck grew into a days-long decoration effort from the entire department.
PIONEER VILLAGE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thepressboxlts.com

A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving

Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Harlow's mom shares her gift (w)rapping skills with Kosair Charities volunteers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with Kosair Charities got some gift wrapping help from the mother of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on Giving Tuesday. Volunteers spent several hours at Kosair Charities Sam Swope Center on Eastern Parkway wrapping presents for an upcoming Christmas party. Volunteers say they feel compelled to give back to the community, especially children, during this time of year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

