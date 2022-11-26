LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town later this week, hitching a ride with the Zoneton Fire Department. Zoneton Fire Chief Tracey Key said he hopes the truck will spread cheer to the community and help those who may be struggling. The truck was started in the late-1990s by former Chief Rob Orkies as a way to strengthen the relationships between the community and first responders. What started as a few strands of lights on a fire truck grew into a days-long decoration effort from the entire department.

PIONEER VILLAGE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO