OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to Duke 54-41
PORTLAND — The Oregon State women’s basketball team wrapped up Thanksgiving weekend with a 54-41 loss to Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The matchup was highly anticipated by Oregon State fans as a meeting with former OSU standouts Kennedy...
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck discusses loss to Duke
OSU women's basketball: Beavers meet a familiar foe. Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic have spent many hours battling in the post against each in practice over the years.
OSU football: Beavers rally to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
CORVALLIS — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late...
High school girls soccer: Central Linn's Gemma Rowland makes all-state first team
Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was selected to the 3A/2A/1A girls soccer all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches. Rowland, a senior defender, led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record, a second-place league finish and a state playoff berth. She was also the Special District 3 player of the year.
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 29)
Philomath Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., front lawn, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Sponsored by the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. Special guests will include the Philomath Elementary School Choir, Mack the Knight, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Queen and Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served. Information: director@philomathchamber.org.
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
Gallery: Decking the exhibit hall for Christmas Storybook Land
Everyone, presumably, has stories. The organizers behind Albany's long-running Christmas Storybook Land have more than 130 in the event's colorful, clanking dioramas.
