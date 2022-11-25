ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
niuhuskies.com

Huskies Set for Trips to Eastern Illinois and Idaho

DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University men's basketball team plays two road games in three days this week, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a trip to Eastern Illinois. Game time against the Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+, 94-9 WDKB and the Varsity Network app. The Huskies will then head to Idaho for a matchup against the Vandals on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. CT.
niuhuskies.com

A’Jah Davis Named MAC Player of the Week

DeKALB, IL – Senior forward A'Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) of the Northern Illinois University women's basketball team was named the Mid-American Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Huskies to three wins last week. NIU won three games last week against Detroit...
niuhuskies.com

THIS WEEK IN HUSKIE ATHLETICS - Nov. 28, 2022

DeKALB, Ill. – Four Huskie teams are in action this week! Women's track and field kicks off its season at the Blue and Gold Invitational, men's and women's hoops continue their road stretches while wrestling faces off against SIUE this Sunday. Women's Basketball. Saturday, Dec. 3: at Eastern Illinois,...
