DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University men's basketball team plays two road games in three days this week, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a trip to Eastern Illinois. Game time against the Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+, 94-9 WDKB and the Varsity Network app. The Huskies will then head to Idaho for a matchup against the Vandals on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. CT.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO