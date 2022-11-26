ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Suspect in custody in the Scott County homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Monday there is a suspect in custody in regard to the Scott County homicide investigation. According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road. A witness reported a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
fox16.com

LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
whiterivernow.com

Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
SEARCY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy