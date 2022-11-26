Read full article on original website
KATV
25-year-old suspect wanted in fatal North Little Rock hit-and-run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a suspicious death that happened earlier this month. Police are searching for 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright also known as Roscoe of Little Rock for his possible involvement in the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. On Nov.5 police said...
KATV
North Little Rock police looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell on McCain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police announced Monday they are looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell station. Police said that the suspect took a large number of cigarettes from a Shell on 4400 East McCain on Oct. 13. If you or anyone you...
mdmh-conway.com
15-year-old sought in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment building in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a public housing project in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon. Police claim that 33-year-old Chris Moore, also of North Little Rock, was shot and killed by North Little...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Public help needed in identifying a female suspected of stealing at a gas station in North Little Rock last month
North Little Rock, Arkansas – The North Little Rock Police Department appealed to the public late Monday evening, asking for assistance in identifying a woman who is suspected of stealing from a Shell gas station last month. The theft took place on October 13 at a Shell gas station...
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole a truck from North Little Rock Electric?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a work truck from the city's electric utility company. According to police, the tattooed and shirtless suspect stole the truck from North Little Rock Electric Department on Oct....
KATV
Conway police searching for a possible suspect involved in a residential burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Monday they need public help in finding an individual they suspect is involved in a residential burglary. According to police, on Nov. 21 officers took a report in relation to the individual that is suspected to have been in the burglary that took place at a home on Pecan Creek Drive.
Woman held at gunpoint in attempted carjacking in Little Rock
An attempted carjacking in Little Rock Wednesday morning left a woman thankful to be alive, after she said she was held at gunpoint and nearly strangled.
KATV
Suspect in custody in the Scott County homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Monday there is a suspect in custody in regard to the Scott County homicide investigation. According to police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police responded to a home at 293 Ross Creek Road. A witness reported a...
KATV
Conway police share violent crime stats: homicides go from 0 to 6 in a single year
CONWAY (KATV) — As the end of the year is approaching, officials with the Conway Police Department told KATV that overall violent crime numbers are up. The department's public information officer, Lacey Kanipe shared a breakdown of the types of crimes that have increased and what they are doing to prevent them.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock’s mayor responding to Friday’s shooting of a city employee
Little Rock, Arkansas – An employee of Little Rock City was shot while at work on Monday morning, and is now in the hospital. The victim, who worked for the city’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, is reportedly in critical condition, according to Little Rock Police. We...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
New details released in weekend Southwest flight diverted to Little Rock
New details have been released about an airliner making an emergency landing in Little Rock on Saturday.
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
fox16.com
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
KATV
Big Country Chateau apartments back in court for life safety violations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Country Chateau apartments appeared in court Monday afternoon to address life safety violations. The violations were regarding a number of citations from an inspection Little Rock code enforcement did back in late July. Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverette presided over the hearing. The...
mysaline.com
Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
whiterivernow.com
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
