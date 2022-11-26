Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Daily Nebraskan
What Matt Rhule’s hire means for the future of Nebraska football
Matt Rhule came to Nebraska with a well-formulated plan. The established program builder has a track record of turning over teams through the course of a few years and understands the task ahead of him in Lincoln. If not, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts wouldn’t have hired him after a...
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Daily Nebraskan
Rhule to prioritize physicality while building from the ground up, wants to win ‘tomorrow’
After five harrowing seasons of the Scott Frost era, there’s a new kingpin of Nebraska football — Matt Rhule. Rhule took the stage at his introductory press conference on Monday, two days after being announced as the 31st head coach of Nebraska football. Regarded as an elite program-builder, Rhule spoke of his vision for a more physical Husker team that can pull Nebraska from its middling state of affairs.
Daily Nebraskan
Walker leads Nebraska men’s basketball in commanding victory over Florida State
It’s rare that Nebraska dominates a Power Five opponent, but on Sunday night, Florida State felt the entire wrath of senior forward Derrick Walker and company. The Huskers let the Seminoles hang around early but turned on the jets in the second half and coasted to a 75-58 victory. After starting the ESPN Events Invitational with two double-digit losses, Nebraska finished off the tournament with a feel-good win to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Matt Rhule Has Clear Message For Nebraska Football Fans
A new era of Nebraska football dawned Monday when the Cornhuskers introduced Matt Rhule as their new football coach. While the jury is still out on how well Rhule, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, will perform on the field, he appears to have won his first press ...
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball loses second-straight match for first time this season
No. 9 Minnesota dominated No. 5 Nebraska from start to finish in the Huskers last regular season game of the 2022 season (22-25, 23-25, 22-25). Even with the loss, the Huskers finished as Big Ten runner-ups behind No. 5 Wisconsin. Pre-match, head coach John Cook continued the Husker tradition of...
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
Corn Nation
Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach
First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
opsnorthstar.com
Viking football season comes to an end
Omaha North Viking varsity football team ended their season after only making it into the first round of playoffs, losing against the Grand Island Islanders on October 28. The team had a winning season, only losing four games, leaving them in 39th place in Nebraska and 13th place in Division A.
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
KETV.com
