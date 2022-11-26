ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Love
3d ago

Maybe Matthew can join in season 2. BUT the opening show was a "hit the ground running without losing a single step" phenomenal opening!❤❤❤ Congratulations on the comeback in such strength!

Tracey Archer pruitt
3d ago

OMG me and my son would watch the original show together he called me about the new one I bought a subscription to Paramount Plus to watch it we were looking forward to read coming back as well are you serious he's not coming back at all really please Matthew gray gubler please come back

Tom Ahee
1d ago

no amount of fiction can match the real life Homicide Hunter Lt. Joe Kenda. ( well my my my. you now have my attention.)

