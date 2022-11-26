Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls; seven area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Eight area teams are ranked in the first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are preseason ranked fifth in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is ranked fifth. The Lebo girls are ranked second in Class 1A-Division II....
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Kansas 47-27 to win Sunflower Showdown
Kansas State outscored Kansas 47-27 to win the Sunflower Showdown for the 14th consecutive meeting Saturday. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said they made enough plays. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw 2 touchdown passes, one each to Phillip Brooks and Sammy Wheeler. Deuce Vaughn and D.J. Giddens scored a...
nbc11news.com
Delta Panthers in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team is in Pueblo for the Class 2A State Championship game. They are taking on the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champion Eaton Reds at the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderBowl. Final: Eaton 21, Delta 10. This article will update during...
KVOE
A time of joy: Match Day blasts prior fundraising record with over $500,000 generated
There were signs of a massive Match Day before Tuesday’s official check presentation ceremony — but most people on hand were totally shocked at the individual check amounts and the final total announced at Flinthills Mall as part of live coverage on KVOE. The final total was over...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
KVOE
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FOX21News.com
Christkindle Market coming to Colorado Springs
TedX Manitou Springs returns this weekend with the theme: Fluidity. FOX21's Abbie Burke learns how to make felt ornaments and about Mountain Song Community School's upcoming Winter Faire. Tips for Healthy Skin. Dr. Aimee Duffy shares celebrity secrets for healthy skin. Building a career in construction. Why this doctor is...
KKTV
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
KVOE
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-28-22
Newsmaker: Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg previews the Match Day check presentation ceremony at Flinthills Mall. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Public Library Director Pauline Stacchini discusses Breakfast with Santa and other upcoming events. Newsmaker 3: Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna promotes the annual Christmas parade.
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KVOE
One to Newman after vehicle strikes raccoon on Interstate 35 Saturday morning
An early morning accident sent one woman to Newman Regional Health Saturday. According to Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller, Emporia and Lyon County EMS were sent to I-35 mile marker 132 for a single-vehicle accident just before 5 am. According to Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman, hometown not listed, and a passenger 29-year-old Michael Smith, hometown not listed, were traveling northbound on I-35 when the Akkerman vehicle struck a raccoon.
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
KKTV
WATCH: Evacuations ordered for a grass fire near Rye on Monday in Colorado
WATCH: Latest on the fire near Rye (5:30 p.m. 11/28) A fire prompted evacuations in Rye on 11/28/22. About 900 customers lost power after a car ran into a transformer. The closure is right next to the interstate.
Evangelical group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs spurs response from queer affirming clergy at Club Q memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The memorial outside Club Q now has a team of people watching over it every day. People there say it’s needed after a well-known evangelical ministry group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs deployed to Colorado Springs following the shooting last week. In response, a group of...
