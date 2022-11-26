Read full article on original website
Related
City of Augusta to host Christmas Light-Up Spectacular and Tree Lighting Event
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is bringing in the holidays with a Christmas Light-Up Spectacular and Tree Lighting event. The festivities will be held from 4pm to 7pm in the Augusta Common on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks show will begin at 6:15pm. Activities include a […]
WRDW-TV
Here are some events to enjoy during the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, here are some events to celebrate the holidays. There are events for everyone, kids and adults, along with several community service programs to give the gift of giving. Kid events. Lights of the South- Nov. 21-Dec. 30., 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown...
WJBF.com
Christ based recovery organization wants to expand to teens, seeking Giving Tuesday partners
Soon, people across the country will dig into their pockets to help local non-profits. It's known as Giving Tuesday, and one local group committed to saving lives through addiction recovery hopes you'll help them. Christ based recovery organization wants to expand …. Soon, people across the country will dig into...
wfxg.com
Salvation Army bell ringers are back at stores in Augusta
Augusta, g.a. (WFXG) - NEXT TIME YOU’RE SHOPPING, YOU MIGHT HEAR THAT FAMILIAR JINGLING SOUND. THE SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGERS HAVE RETURNED FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON TO BRING TO HAPPINESS TO FAMILIES IN NEED. TYRONE SMALL HAS BEEN SERVING AS A BELL RINGER IN OUR AREA FOR 13 YEARS....
Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosting charity ride
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is taking a ride for charity. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a charity ride on Saturday, December 3rd at the Old TG&Y Parking Lot in Waynesboro, Georgia. Organizers say proceeds from the charity ride will go to their Holiday Toy Drive and Shop […]
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WJBF.com
Apparo Academy Ribbon Cutting
Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike that could devastate the country's economy. International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The...
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WJBF.com
International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital
Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The Star." International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold...
WJBF.com
Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB
On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into consideration some tips to make sure your donation is going to a legitimate place. (Nov. 28, 2022) Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into...
WJBF.com
Golden Apple: Kelly Cook
Mrs. Cook helps her students gain poise and confidence on and off the stage. Mrs. Cook helps her students gain poise and confidence on and off the stage. International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner
The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
Non-profit special needs school celebrating $6 million expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After years of fundraising and construction, Apparo Academy is hosting a ribbon cutting on it’s new building addition. It’s an early intervention school for children with special needs. Apparo is a faith-based, nonprofit school that specializes in teaching children with special medical and therapeutic needs from ages 6 weeks to 7 years-old. […]
wfxg.com
Shopping locally for deals this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's Black Friday, and shoppers have been preparing for the next holiday, whether they are going to the mall or shopping online. The best place to shop for holiday specials is at a local business. Small business Saturday starts tomorrow at 10:00am. This day features local...
WRDW-TV
Local employer Amazon expects a super-busy Cyber Monday
APPLING, Ga. - It’s the busiest online shopping day of the year and after a record-breaking Black Friday, big local employer Amazon is expecting a record-breaking Cyber Monday. That should be keeping local workers busy at Amazon’s relatively new fulfillment and sorting centers in Appling. “Black Friday was...
WJBF.com
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances waited at the scene to transport them to area trauma centers. Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into …. Officials said that both individuals had serious injuries described as "hyperthermia" and "orthopedic injuries." Ambulances...
WRDW-TV
18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
WRDW-TV
Will extra money help sheriff turn back crime surge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders signed off on a more than $1 billion budget for next year. That includes a nearly $2 million increase for public safety. It comes as this year’s homicide numbers are near a five-year high, and shootings are already the second highest during that span.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes portion of Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 Tuesday morning. We’re told that the Northbound lanes of Highway 56 (Mike Padgett) are closed from the International Paper Company to Doug Bernard Parkway. Injuries were reported and one person was transported […]
Comments / 0