Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
Homage, CASA partner for new Giving Tuesday design
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this Giving Tuesday, local apparel company HOMAGE is doubling all donations raised through their “HOMAGE Works” products while also introducing a design that benefits in foster care in Ohio. “Small Things With Great Love” reads the maroon and gold T-shirt in HOMAGE’s super-soft fabric. “A portion of net proceeds from the […]
Central Ohio non-profits seek donations this Giving Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this year’s Giving Tuesday, central Ohio non-profits are asking for anything donors can spare, especially as inflation hits the pocketbooks of non-profits and those who rely on organizations’ services during the holiday season. The Human Service Chamber of Franklin County has compiled a list of Ohio non-profits seeking donations. Michael […]
Breezy day ahead of rain & cooling temps
Tonight: Rain & some t-storms. Low 53 (staying steady) Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 53, falling in the afternoon to upper 30s. It’s going to be another cloudy day ahead of the next chance for rain. Clouds will start to break up a little this afternoon as a breeze pick...
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
Accent Wine co-owner buys The Bottle Shop on King Avenue
One of Central Ohio’s most recognized wine experts is taking the reins at a well-regarded local bar and shop. Accent Wine co-owner Gregory Stokes, whose experience in Columbus includes serving as sommelier and general manager of Veritas and beverage director at Lindey’s, has acquired The Bottle Shop at 237 King Ave. “I have a great […]
Rock band The Killers to perform in Columbus next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rock band, The Killers, has announced a stop in Columbus as part of its “Imploding The Mirage” tour. The band is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. In 2003, “The Killers” gained recognition after it released its debut album “Hot Fuss”, which included popular singles “Mr. […]
Ohio State defenders, special teamers receive all-conference honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten began naming its winners and honorees Tuesday for the 2022 season, which included numerous Buckeye defensive players and special teamers. In total, 13 Buckeyes were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison. […]
