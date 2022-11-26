Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
q973radio.com
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport
Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Shreveport Christmas Tree
SHREVEPORT, La. - The work of two local women will be getting a lot of praise this holiday season. Lauren Elizabeth and Beverly Markham, of L. E. Designs, are the decorators of Shreveport's official Christmas tree at Government Plaza. It's this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rowe Rowe? segment.
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
macaronikid.com
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
KTBS
Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers
SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
KTBS
Operation Santa Claus kicks off in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season has officially started for some youngsters from Caddo Parish Schools because they got a visit Monday from the big man. "What do you want for Christmas?" asked Santa Claus. That's right, Santa was taking requests trying to make sure that every boy and girl...
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
KTBS
Standoff with woman in 80s ends with no one hurt in SW Shreveport, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say a standoff with a woman in her 80s ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way in far southwest Shreveport. The woman stepped outside her home Tuesday morning and fire several shots and then returned to her home, neighbors said. The woman...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: U-turns
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom to clarify when U-turns are legal. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
KTBS
Annual Shreveport lights show cancelled for this year due to complaints
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday afternoon, Owen Holman announced to the public that the annual Holman Family Light Show at Gilbert Place is cancelled for 2022. This would have been the 16th consecutive year for the popular Shreveport attraction. Holman mentions in his Facebook post that the lights became an...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County deer harvest rises to 2,403
Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17. Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17. Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17. Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties. Antlered Button Buck Doe. Ashley 1,195 145 1,066. Bradley...
