Shreveport, LA

Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
Some Cool Christmas Air B N B Getaways In Shreveport

Christmas is just a few weeks away and whether you’ve got guests coming in or maybe you just want experience something a little different this holiday season – here are a few really cool and amazing Air B N B’s in Shreveport or in the Shreveport area to check out. Some of these have views that would be amazing to wake up to on Christmas morning.
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Shreveport Christmas Tree

SHREVEPORT, La. - The work of two local women will be getting a lot of praise this holiday season. Lauren Elizabeth and Beverly Markham, of L. E. Designs, are the decorators of Shreveport's official Christmas tree at Government Plaza. It's this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rowe Rowe? segment.
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays

DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers

SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
Operation Santa Claus kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season has officially started for some youngsters from Caddo Parish Schools because they got a visit Monday from the big man. "What do you want for Christmas?" asked Santa Claus. That's right, Santa was taking requests trying to make sure that every boy and girl...
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Ask the Trooper: U-turns

SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom to clarify when U-turns are legal. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
Columbia County deer harvest rises to 2,403

Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17. Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17. Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17. Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties. Antlered Button Buck Doe. Ashley 1,195 145 1,066. Bradley...
