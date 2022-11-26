ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Dyaisha Fair Leads Syracuse to Win Over Bucknell

By Alaina Losito
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMJE4_0jO08RSN00

If you bleed orange, there’s lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as Coach Legette-Jack and the SU Women’s basketball team secure their fifth win of the season against the Bucknell Bisons.

It was a game that started and ended in a very physical matchup. Though Syracuse trailed by four at the end of the first quarter, they rallied back with the help of their star player, Dyaisha Fair, to secure a 65-48 win.

Fair had a total of 25 out of the total 65 points tonight and was the reason Syracuse got the lead in the second quarter and kept it that way the rest of the game.

After the game, Fair came to the press conference wearing an orange hard hat with bling representing all she accomplished on the court.

“Bling for being the bomb,” said Coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “And all the little things. The points were one thing, but the energy on defense she did and the loose balls she went after. All the different tangibles that you can’t see on the stats. That’s the person that’s going to get the bling for being the bomb.”

Coming into tonight’s matchup many eyes were on Bucknell’s Emma Shaffer, the second leading scorer for the Bisons, but Syracuse was able to stop her from scoring any points at all. Coach Felisha Legette-Jack says that her team isn’t intimidated by any player.

“We’re not afraid of anybody and their scoring or rebounding,” said Coach Jack. “We have a job to do about who we are and it’s never about emphasizing stopping her, it’s about becoming who we are supposed to become.”

As Coach Jack put it, Fair lit the fire for the team and allowed for other players like Teisha Hyman and Dariauna Lewis to score more points. Both Hyman and Lewis combined scored a total of 24 points, just one less point than Dyaisha Fair’s total for the game.

In order to keep the momentum going into the upcoming game against Purdue, Coach Jack says they have to first focus on this win.

“We’re going to enjoy today. We’re just trying to really like each other. We love each other but we’re starting to like each other because we’re all still fresh,” said Coach Jack. “We’re not going to go forward with Purdue until we celebrate today.”

Next up, Syracuse takes on Purdue November 30th on the road at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5.  ESPN Matchup ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Courtney Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Courtney Jackson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports. Jackson had 62 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns during his career with the Orange. He has two years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to continue his ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse and Vermont Set for NCAA Championship Quarterfinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second time in school history, Syracuse men's soccer will host an NCAA Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 PM. The Orange take on Vermont for a second time this season. The two programs first met on Sept. 2, as Syracuse drew with the Catamounts on the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Chris Bleich to Return to Syracuse in 2023

Syracuse starting guard Chris Bleich announced on Monday he will return to the Orange next season, utilizing a sixth year of eligibility. He will be a key returner for the offensive line in 2023. “Happy to say I will be taking a 6th year and playing one more year for the Orange,” Bleich said on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)

Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Bowl Projections Roundup

Syracuse football has finished the regular season 7-5 after knocking off Boston College 32-23 on Saturday. The only thing left is which bowl game the Orange will play in. What are some realistic options? We perused the internet for projections from various media outlets to get a feel for what is ...
SYRACUSE, NY
theScore

Boeheim rips Bryant's Grasso after loss: 'He gave me a sarcastic apology'

Longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim chided his Bryant counterpart Jared Grasso after the Bulldogs scored a last-second game-winner to escape with a one-point victory Saturday. Boeheim said he was upset that some Bryant players didn't join the handshake line after the fiery contest and criticized Grasso's conduct. "They ran...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Highlights vs Boston College

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of his best performances of the season in the Orange's regular season finale. He ran for 125 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.  RECAP Syracuse scored 26 straight points in the fourth quarter ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse postseason projections coalesce around Fenway Bowl

Syracuse finished the 2022 regular season 7-5 after a 32-23 win over Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange will find out its bowl destination following championship Saturday on Dec. 4. The majority of prognosticators have coalesced around the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (AAC v. ACC) in Boston, with only a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy