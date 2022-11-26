ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local business sees boom in online sales during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Small Business Saturday is all about shopping locally, but some businesses around the valley have seen skyrocketing online sales. Popped, located at 9480 S. Eastern Avenue, has always had a storefront, but within the last couple of years, its online business has taken over. “We’re like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

USPS mail carriers prepare for busy holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 16 years, Damisha Moore has been delivering mail for the United States Postal Service. “It’s priceless. makes you feel good,” said Moore. She said though Christmas is the busiest time of the year for her, it is still her favorite time to deliver mail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday. RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend. During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting @ The District at Green Valley Ranch

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev. for their 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. The annual event featured a laser light show, musical performances, the countdown to the tree lighting and Santa Claus himself. In addition, there was free hot cocoa and crafts for the kids to enjoy. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker. According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Saddle Up for NFR Action at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Free Shuttle to Thomas & Mack, Food, Drink and Room Specials, Viewing Events, Live Entertainment, and Performances by Jon Caparulo and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Make Palms the Perfect Place to Take in all The Cowboy Action. Enjoy the ultimate National Finals Rodeo experience at Palms Casino Resort,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

