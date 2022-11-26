Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
Fox5 KVVU
Shortage of Santas after holiday appearances resume without pandemic restrictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What does Santa want for Christmas? More helpers. Kevin Peachy has been standing in for Santa in Las Vegas for 34 years. He’s never been busier than this season. “Right now, I have 6 appearances scheduled on Christmas Eve,” Peachy told FOX5. That’s...
Fox5 KVVU
In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
Fox5 KVVU
You can enjoy private igloos, s’mores at holiday pop-up lounge in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A resort in Henderson is getting in the holiday spirit by offering igloos, fire pits, s’mores and more at its holiday-themed pop-up lounge. According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino has launched its holiday-themed pop-up lounge, Winter at the Terrace, for the season.
8newsnow.com
Local business sees boom in online sales during holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Small Business Saturday is all about shopping locally, but some businesses around the valley have seen skyrocketing online sales. Popped, located at 9480 S. Eastern Avenue, has always had a storefront, but within the last couple of years, its online business has taken over. “We’re like...
Fox5 KVVU
USPS mail carriers prepare for busy holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 16 years, Damisha Moore has been delivering mail for the United States Postal Service. “It’s priceless. makes you feel good,” said Moore. She said though Christmas is the busiest time of the year for her, it is still her favorite time to deliver mail.
KTNV
I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday. RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend. During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about...
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting @ The District at Green Valley Ranch
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev. for their 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. The annual event featured a laser light show, musical performances, the countdown to the tree lighting and Santa Claus himself. In addition, there was free hot cocoa and crafts for the kids to enjoy. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker. According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
vegas24seven.com
Saddle Up for NFR Action at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Free Shuttle to Thomas & Mack, Food, Drink and Room Specials, Viewing Events, Live Entertainment, and Performances by Jon Caparulo and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Make Palms the Perfect Place to Take in all The Cowboy Action. Enjoy the ultimate National Finals Rodeo experience at Palms Casino Resort,...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families
For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
K-Pop pop-up featuring BTS, Blackpink merch coming to downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pop-up shop featuring items from the biggest K-Pop bands is coming to downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Container Park and K-Pop Republic will host a pop-up shop featuring live entertainment and vendors on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m. The...
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Alyssa Pfotenhauer said her world changed when she had baby Atlas, who quickly required all her attention when he began to have seizures. “I’m so grateful that I can […]
