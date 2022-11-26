ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'

PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
fox10phoenix.com

Man discovers he won $150,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize while getting ready for work

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County man said he was getting ready for work when he remembered to check his Powerball tickets. "I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion," Avery Williams said. "I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!"
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
fox10phoenix.com

Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim

A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
coloradopols.com

Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins

—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities: 2 men from India drown in Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - Two men were pulled from the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, according to authorities. According to a drowning report, the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari both from India. Authorities said Kelligari struggled in the water, went under,...

