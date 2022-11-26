Read full article on original website
Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'
PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Arizona man who received mistaken text meets woman for seventh Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Seven years and still going strong, it's the Thanksgiving tradition that started here in the Valley and took the world by storm. Netflix plans to turn the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench into a movie. ABC affiliate KNXV caught up with the duo, who turned...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
Arizona family sets up 'prayer challenge' for teen who is still recovering from dirt bike accident
Two months after a crash that left a Phoenix area teenager with serious injuries, his family is organizing a 'prayer challenge' in hopes that their son will return home in time for Christmas. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Here's Where To Get The Best French Toast In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best french toast in each state.
Arizona Woman Sentenced To 51 Months For Abusing and Injuring a Young Child
Melody Gwen Nez, 32, of Dilkon, Arizona, was sentenced on November 21, 2022, by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Nez previously pleaded guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. For several weeks in the summer...
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Man discovers he won $150,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize while getting ready for work
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County man said he was getting ready for work when he remembered to check his Powerball tickets. "I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase some tickets when the jackpot got over $1 billion," Avery Williams said. "I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance. I couldn’t believe it!"
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim
A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
West Valley mom warns of dangerous toy that sent her son to the hospital
As parents begin Christmas shopping, a West Valley mom pleaded for parents to check warning labels on high-powered magnet toys after those magnets sent her son to the hospital.
Arizona woman sentenced to 4 years for throwing child from moving vehicle
DILKON, Ariz. — An Arizona woman charged in a 2021 child abuse case in which a young child was thrown from a moving vehicle has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison following her previous guilty plea. On Nov. 21, Melody Gwen Nez of Dilkon, Arizona,...
Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins
—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
Authorities: 2 men from India drown in Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - Two men were pulled from the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, according to authorities. According to a drowning report, the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari both from India. Authorities said Kelligari struggled in the water, went under,...
