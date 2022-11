West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (left) had 14 points and and four assists, as the Mountaineers knocked off Portland State 89-71 on Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. (William Wotring/The Dominion Post)

MORGANTOWN -- Tre Mitchell’s power move through the paint was cut off Friday night, and so the WVU forward went strictly to his instincts. Or, in this case, Mitchell simply flipped the

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers