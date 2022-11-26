Penn State is ranked in the top eight of both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Coach James Franklin’s team is No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches. After its 35-16 win over Michigan State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Penn State moved from No. 11 in the AP and 10 in the Coaches, the first time that its been ranked that highly in either of the two polls.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO