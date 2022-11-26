ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Titusville Herald

Clemson plays Penn State in non-conference matchup

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -1; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Chase Hunter and the Clemson Tigers host Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions in out-of-conference action. The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Clemson is 0-2 in games decided...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Canton headed to second straight Final Four

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
CANTON, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State in top 8 of AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State is ranked in the top eight of both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Coach James Franklin’s team is No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches. After its 35-16 win over Michigan State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Penn State moved from No. 11 in the AP and 10 in the Coaches, the first time that its been ranked that highly in either of the two polls.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
rtands.com

Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal

The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: One Hospitalized after Routes 11-15 Crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Monday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the Texas Roadhouse. According to a photo posted by the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, one vehicle was on its side in the median, with another vehicle suffering heavy damage.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

