Charlottesville, VA

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?

Sean McVay’s game plan for Bryce Perkins’ first NFL start was ver-r-r-r-ry conservative, calling six designed QB runs for the 2020 UVA alum, and having him throw a ton of short passes. None of Perkins’ 23 throws traveled 20 or more yards through the air, according to Pro...
Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27

Baltimore flirted with disaster all game long against Jacksonville, and in the final seconds the Ravens could not avoid the ultimate disaster, losing to the Jaguars, 28-27. Baltimore (7-4) gained control of the game multiple times, but as in games past, failed to make necessary plays to extend leads and allowed Jacksonville (4-7) to hang around a bit too long. Leading 19-10 to begin the fourth quarter the Ravens defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
BALTIMORE, MD
Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home

Football fans apparently have the best food spreads compared to other sports when watching games at home. From chicken wings to pizza to chips and dip, and beer to soda, watching sports in the U.S. is as much about socializing as the game itself. According to a SportingPedia survey of...
ESPN, ACC, SEC announce launch of ACC/SEC Challenge beginning in 2023

The Big Ten is moving away from ESPN, which you had to assume would lead to the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and your assumptions there proved to be correct. ESPN announced Monday, the morning of the tip for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the launch of an ACC/SEC Challenge in men’s and women’s basketball, to start next year.

