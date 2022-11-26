Read full article on original website
Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF
Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?
Sean McVay’s game plan for Bryce Perkins’ first NFL start was ver-r-r-r-ry conservative, calling six designed QB runs for the 2020 UVA alum, and having him throw a ton of short passes. None of Perkins’ 23 throws traveled 20 or more yards through the air, according to Pro...
Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins gets first NFL start against Chiefs, Mahomes in Arrowhead
The undermanned LA Rams kept it interesting with Kansas City for much of Sunday afternoon, but as expected, Patrick Mahomes and Co. were simply too much to overcome, beating LA, 26-10, at Arrowhead Stadium. With Matthew Stafford injured, the Rams turned to former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins under center. A...
NFL Draft Profile: Stephan Pierre, Linebacker, Albany State Golden Rams
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Albany State LB Stephan Pierre
Jags score late TD, convert two-point try in final seconds to stun Baltimore, 28-27
Baltimore flirted with disaster all game long against Jacksonville, and in the final seconds the Ravens could not avoid the ultimate disaster, losing to the Jaguars, 28-27. Baltimore (7-4) gained control of the game multiple times, but as in games past, failed to make necessary plays to extend leads and allowed Jacksonville (4-7) to hang around a bit too long. Leading 19-10 to begin the fourth quarter the Ravens defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle UVA Football to funerals
The New England Patriots plane was spotted over the weekend at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. It was sent there by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to shuttle members of the Virginia Football program to funerals for two of their slain teammates. A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Kraft loaned the team...
Preview: Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday to face Jacksonville Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North at 7-3, but the Cincinnati Bengals are still just one game behind. Because of that, the Ravens can’t afford a slip-up on Sunday when they travel to face the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens enter the game on...
Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home
Football fans apparently have the best food spreads compared to other sports when watching games at home. From chicken wings to pizza to chips and dip, and beer to soda, watching sports in the U.S. is as much about socializing as the game itself. According to a SportingPedia survey of...
Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.
Washington Commanders edge Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on rainy day at FedEx
Taylor Heinicke passed for two TDs on a rainy Sunday at FedEx Field, but the story of the day for the Washington Commanders was the big day from Brian Robinson Jr. in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson, who made his rookie debut on Oct. 9 after recovering...
Chris Jones wasn’t bullied by his victims: They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time
A man at Home Depot last night told me that his wife told him that Chris Jones was being bullied by UVA Football players because he wasn’t good enough to make the team. A friend who is a big UVA fan told me that he’s been around enough athletes to get suspicious when fallen heroes are painted as saints.
Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went full-out anti-gay in an angry post-loss tweet, then blasted an ESPN reporter who called him out on it, using the legal term “defamation of character” in his defense. Sorry, but actually, no, actually, not sorry, Lamar, because there is no defense for...
ESPN, ACC, SEC announce launch of ACC/SEC Challenge beginning in 2023
The Big Ten is moving away from ESPN, which you had to assume would lead to the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and your assumptions there proved to be correct. ESPN announced Monday, the morning of the tip for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the launch of an ACC/SEC Challenge in men’s and women’s basketball, to start next year.
