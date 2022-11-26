Baltimore flirted with disaster all game long against Jacksonville, and in the final seconds the Ravens could not avoid the ultimate disaster, losing to the Jaguars, 28-27. Baltimore (7-4) gained control of the game multiple times, but as in games past, failed to make necessary plays to extend leads and allowed Jacksonville (4-7) to hang around a bit too long. Leading 19-10 to begin the fourth quarter the Ravens defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO