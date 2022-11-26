ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

How you can help Blanket and Bowls drive benefiting Port Arthur Animal Shelter

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department and Police Association are conducting a Blanket and Bowls Drive to benefit the Port Arthur Animal Shelter. They say there was an overwhelming response to the cereal drive last year for the Southeast Texas Food Bank, and the Blanket and Bowls Drive is worthy of a similar response from the public.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The John Jay French Museum

BEAUMONT — The John Jay French Museum is hosting Of Pines & Poinsettias December 10th. Of Pines & Poinsettias will feature Rustic Bird playing on the porch, social hour on the lawn, and gumbo. Seltzer's, beer, and more will also be served at this 21+ event. More information can...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Rex's Chicken

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to a new, soon-to-open restaurant located on College St. Loaded with juicy, lightly-breaded chicken, the Original Rex's Meals are served with homemade sides and a fresh, hot "frybread" and honey, according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texas Trekkers holds 5K to encourage exercise

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Trekkers held its annual black families 5k this weekend, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition encouraging members of the community to get out and walk. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on the organization can be found HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch

A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022

So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
iheart.com

Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators

These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy