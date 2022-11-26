Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Small business Saturday brings a boost of business to Southeast Texas shop
LUMBERTON — On Friday, shoppers took the stores for lack Friday deals, but small business Saturday is not to be overlooked. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
KFDM-TV
How you can help Blanket and Bowls drive benefiting Port Arthur Animal Shelter
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department and Police Association are conducting a Blanket and Bowls Drive to benefit the Port Arthur Animal Shelter. They say there was an overwhelming response to the cereal drive last year for the Southeast Texas Food Bank, and the Blanket and Bowls Drive is worthy of a similar response from the public.
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The John Jay French Museum
BEAUMONT — The John Jay French Museum is hosting Of Pines & Poinsettias December 10th. Of Pines & Poinsettias will feature Rustic Bird playing on the porch, social hour on the lawn, and gumbo. Seltzer's, beer, and more will also be served at this 21+ event. More information can...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Rex's Chicken
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to a new, soon-to-open restaurant located on College St. Loaded with juicy, lightly-breaded chicken, the Original Rex's Meals are served with homemade sides and a fresh, hot "frybread" and honey, according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas Trekkers holds 5K to encourage exercise
BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Trekkers held its annual black families 5k this weekend, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition encouraging members of the community to get out and walk. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on the organization can be found HERE.
CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
Police hope new Texas temporary tags will help crack down on crime in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on last week, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County District Clerk's Office opens for a special passport day on Saturday
BEAUMONT — Jefferson County District Clerks Office is opening its doors on Saturday for passport enrollment. This passport day allows adults and children a no appointment needed opportunity to apply for a passport. The hope is that individuals needing a passport won't have to miss school or work to obtain one.
KFDM-TV
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
kjas.com
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
iheart.com
Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators
These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
KFDM-TV
Citizens demand road repairs while commissioner responds to complaints
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Residents living on a stretch of Clubb Road in Fannett say they've had enough. They claim Jefferson County has neglected major road damage for nearly three years. Rodney Sowell reached out to KFDM/Fox 4 with his concerns. Sowell says he and his neighbors have been asking...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: BPD finds 20-year-old woman safe
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has found Fatima Zavala, 20. Zavala was reportedly last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 6300 block of Falsworth,. Again, police say she's been located and she's safe.
