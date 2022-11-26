ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine

A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Today is Giving Tuesday. Here are some ideas

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holiday season already shifted into high gear, charities hoped for some spirited generosity on Giving Tuesday. Organizers described Giving Tuesday as a movement that “unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.”. This season, the day ended up on Nov. 29. There...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting. Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays. The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made completely out of 420 lobster...
STONINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting

With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend

Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire at Seaport Marine.
STONINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home

Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT

