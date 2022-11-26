Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford
Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
Eyewitness News
Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine
A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire...
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
Eyewitness News
Today is Giving Tuesday. Here are some ideas
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holiday season already shifted into high gear, charities hoped for some spirited generosity on Giving Tuesday. Organizers described Giving Tuesday as a movement that “unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.”. This season, the day ended up on Nov. 29. There...
Eyewitness News
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting. Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays. The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made completely out of 420 lobster...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting
With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
Eyewitness News
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire at Seaport Marine.
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Woman Shot
2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Grandparents targeted by these fake callers
The Longmeadow Police Department is reporting another phone call attempt to get money from unsuspecting grandparents.
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
CT man charged with speeding 132 mph
A Manchester, Connecticut, 23-year-old man is accused of driving at a speed of 132 miles an hour on Route 2 in Colchester and of trying to evade arrest
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
Man arrested for fleeing, dragging officer by door while racing on Rt. 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after he was racing in Middletown and dragged an officer on the ground who was attempting to stop him. State troopers investigated a large group of cars that gathered on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. They followed the cars […]
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Comments / 0