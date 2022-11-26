ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalfield, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Clay County Clinches State Championship Berth Via 40-33 Win vs. Coalfield

A season for the history books will write one final chapter next week as the Clay County Bulldogs have advanced to the Class 1A football state championship following Friday’s 40-33 victory over Coalfield. “We’ve talked about this since day one; it hasn’t hit home yet,” said Clay County head...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
JELLICO, TN
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBIR

BCSO: Four taken to hospital after weekend camper fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of a camper fire on Happy Valley Road early Saturday morning. Officials said there were four people living in a small camper on a friend's property, a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy, who were all taken to UT Medical Center in an ambulance with varying injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Maryville College honors late professor

Dr. Regina Benedict was an associate professor of criminal justice. A scholarship in her name will now go to students planning to major or minor in criminal justice.
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

No. 10 Tennessee uses ground game to demolish Vanderbilt

Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries to help No. 10 Tennessee close its regular season with a 56-0 rout of host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The victory, coupled with multiple upsets of teams ranked ahead of the Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols fall out of AP Top 25 women's basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge

Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
PIGEON FORGE, TN

