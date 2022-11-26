Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Clay County Clinches State Championship Berth Via 40-33 Win vs. Coalfield
A season for the history books will write one final chapter next week as the Clay County Bulldogs have advanced to the Class 1A football state championship following Friday’s 40-33 victory over Coalfield. “We’ve talked about this since day one; it hasn’t hit home yet,” said Clay County head...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
WBIR
Newfound Gap Road closed and no burn permits issued in Wears Valley due to winds
Newfound Gap Road runs from Gatlinburg, TN, to Cherokee, NC. Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said the road would be temporarily closed due to high winds.
WBIR
TN Dept. of Education releases report card evaluating districts and state education performance
Knox County Schools was given a 0 out of 4 for its chronic absenteeism rate, with around 27% chronically absent. Around 45% were economically disadvantaged.
Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
Monday marks six years since 2016 wildfire in Sevier County that killed 14 people
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On November 28, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across Sevier County. Those fires changed thousands of lives and left a mark on East Tennessee. Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the wildfires into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge...
KPD: Human remains found inside a vacant East Knoxville property, no signs of foul play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said human remains were found inside a vacant property in East Knoxville Monday morning. They said there were no obvious signs of foul play there. They said the remains were found inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains...
WBIR
Tennessee men's basketball player Santiago Vescovi named SEC Player of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named SEC Player of the Week following a standout showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the conference announced Monday. Vescovi earned Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament MVP as the Vols captured the tournament title in the Bahamas last...
1450wlaf.com
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BCSO: Four taken to hospital after weekend camper fire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of a camper fire on Happy Valley Road early Saturday morning. Officials said there were four people living in a small camper on a friend's property, a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy, who were all taken to UT Medical Center in an ambulance with varying injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.
WBIR
No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.
WBIR
Maryville College honors late professor
Dr. Regina Benedict was an associate professor of criminal justice. A scholarship in her name will now go to students planning to major or minor in criminal justice.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
Albany Herald
No. 10 Tennessee uses ground game to demolish Vanderbilt
Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries to help No. 10 Tennessee close its regular season with a 56-0 rout of host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The victory, coupled with multiple upsets of teams ranked ahead of the Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Lady Vols fall out of AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released...
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
