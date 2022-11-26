Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic; Bearden girls win title
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over a dangerous South Greene team in the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic inside Sullivan East’s Dyer Dome.
wcyb.com
Chilhowie High School not forming varsity girls basketball team for 2022-23 season
(WCYB) — News 5 has learned that Chilhowie High School will not field a varsity girls basketball team for the 2022-2023 season due to low numbers. Chilhowie High School issued the following statement. "We anticipated having both a varsity and JV team this season. However, we ended up having...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Clark captures vintage motocross national title
Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma, to cap a season to remember.
Kingsport Times-News
Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC
JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women equal last year's win total
LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced attack in the Bucs’ 55-46 win over UC San Diego in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women top UAlbany in UNLV tourney
LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated University of Albany 48-44 on Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School special education teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District
UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Crews finished repairs on Weaver Pike and water should be restored. There is a small pinhole leak on Booher Drive, and customers should not see an interruption in their water until crews begin work in the morning. ——————————————————– UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will he held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night
ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group which categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and celtic drums.
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday.
ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Local author J.S. Moore plays his cards right
KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool. The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Kingsport Times-News
Where is Ryder? Find the Christmas elf, win a free bus pass
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf. The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.
