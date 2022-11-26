ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's Clark captures vintage motocross national title

Steve Clark beat the best vintage motocross riders from the East Coast, the West Coast and all points in between. The 68-year-old Kingsport resident captured the AHRMA Vintage Open Age Novice national championship over the weekend in Henryetta, Oklahoma, to cap a season to remember.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Neugebauer out after one season as Bucs' OC

JOHNSON CITY — Adam Neugebauer is no longer the offensive coordinator for East Tennessee State’s football team, the university announced Monday. In a news release, the school said Neugebauer’s departure was a mutual decision. The move was not surprising considering how the Bucs’ offense struggled in what became a 3-8 season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU

ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women equal last year's win total

LAS VEGAS — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team won again Sunday, giving the Bucs their best start since the 1996-97 season. Courtney Moore led a balanced attack in the Bucs’ 55-46 win over UC San Diego in the fifth-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women top UAlbany in UNLV tourney

LAS VEGAS — Nevaeh Brown scored 14 points, including a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team defeated University of Albany 48-44 on Saturday in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament. After Brown’s free throws put ETSU up 47-44, Kendall Folley...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Crews finished repairs on Weaver Pike and water should be restored. There is a small pinhole leak on Booher Drive, and customers should not see an interruption in their water until crews begin work in the morning. ——————————————————– UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair […]
Kingsport Times-News

Wild Blue Yonder will perform at Bonnie Kate on Friday night

ELIZABETHTON — On Friday night the Bonnie Kate Theater will present Wild Blue Yonder, a musical group which categorizes itself as an “Appalachian Highlands Celtic Band.”. The group performs the music of Appalachia and the British Isles using instruments such as the fiddle, whistle, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhrán, banjo, bouzouki and celtic drums.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton offers extended shopping hours and complementary beverages Friday.

ELIZABETHTON — This Friday evening, Downtown Elizabethton will be providing Christmas shoppers with extended hours, special sales, and also offering those shoppers with some delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while they are doing their shopping. The complementary wine will be offered with valid identification at several of the businesses.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local author J.S. Moore plays his cards right

KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool. The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

