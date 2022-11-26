Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Doesn’t Care About His Position In The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn has over-delivered at every gimmick he was given in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the results speak for themselves. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, Zayn will do his best to get himself over with the fans. Following what happened at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn made it clear he doesn’t care about his position in The Bloodline.
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw
Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
Becky Lynch Was Terrified About Huge WWE Survivor Series WarGames Spot
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine even now. Lynch returned on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and was chosen as the 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames at Survivor Series. Lynch was also terrified of a huge spot she performed at the event.
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
Sasha Banks & WWE Still Negotiating ‘Money Situation’
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things only got worse from there. In fact, their status in WWE remains in question even now. In the meantime, Banks and WWE are trying to work out some sort of deal. Despite her absence,...
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt’s Storyline With Alexa Bliss During WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss was involved in a major storyline with Bray Wyatt during the former Universal Champion’s first stint with WWE. It appears that Wyatt still has some unfinished business with Bliss. Alexa Bliss appeared during a backstage segment with Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. During the interview,...
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red Ring Gear At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. He was part of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event but didn’t wear the same red gear as the rest of his teammates for a good reason.
Mia Yim Gets Her Original Theme Song Back During WWE Raw
Mia Yim made her return to WWE by taking out Rhea Ripley during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Mia Yim aligned herself with The O.C. against The Judgment Day. It appears that she’s getting back to her NXT roots. As seen on WWE Raw this week, Mia...
Fans Mock Finn Balor’s Survivor Series WarGames Mask
Finn Balor surprised fans with an intimidating headgear at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8, 2022. The Judgment Day leader brought another unique look to WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Finn Balor took on AJ Styles in a grudge match at Survivor Series WarGames tonight. Balor donned a...
AJ Styles Breaks Insane WWE Pay-Per-View Losing Streak At Survivor Series WarGames
AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm in a solid match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Phenomenal One put an end to an insane losing streak tonight as well. Saturday’s win got Styles his first singles pay-per-view event victory in nearly three years. The Phenomenal One last...
WWE Not Changing Plan For Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns Despite Issue At Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance in WWE is well-documented by this point, and he is truly revered by fans and pro wrestlers alike. He was also part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Video Of Herself Rehearsing Promo Before WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey has been criticized by fans on countless occasions for her promo work. Her writing in WWE was always given special care, but that didn’t stop fans from picking it apart. Rousey, however, recently revealed a behind-the-scenes video of herself practicing a promo on Natalya in advance of the episode.
WWE SmackDown Sees Viewership Drop With SmackDown Before Survivor Series
WWE brought the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames. The blue brand got a lot done on SmackDown this week, but how did the viewership turn out?. According to Spoiler TV, the November 25th Black Friday episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.064 million viewers, with a . 45 in the 18 to 49 demographic. They had several issues with the broadcast getting preempted by College Football and the FIFA World Cup.
Candice LeRae Brings Son Quill To WWE Raw
Candice LeRae withdrew from in-ring competition after The Great American Bash last year because she was pregnant with her and husband Johnny Gargano’s child. Tonight, she brought the young Quill with her to WWE Raw. Candice LeRae brought the baby boy with her to Raw Talk, which is a...
AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls Under 820k For Thanksgiving Week Episode
AEW brought the episode of Dynamite after Full Gear last week, but they also had competition with the week of Thanksgiving. How did the viewership turn out?. Wrestlenomics reports that the November 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite brought in a viewership of 880,000, with a .32 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Hit Row Was Brought In For WWE Survivor Series WarGames But Not Used
Survivor Series just concluded last night from the TD Garden arena in Boston, MA. The sold-out event was a massive success and featured some good matches, such as the United States Championship match and the Men’s WarGames match. Now that the dust has settled on Survivor Series, a new report has emerged regarding last night’s show.
Ronda Rousey Requested Brian Kendrick For WWE Survivor Series Match
Brian Kendrick’s AEW career ended before it began, as he was set to face Jon Moxley back in February. AEW pulled the match after past offensive comments made by Brian resurfaced online. He came back to WWE recently for one night, and it was thanks to Ronda Rousey. Kendrick...
