WBK Preview: vs ULM
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women's basketball squad returns home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Puerto Rico. The Bulldogs will welcome the Warhawks of ULM to Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. GAME INFORMATION. Mississippi State (5-2) vs. ULM...
Murphy Made The Most Of His Minutes
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men's basketball coach Chris Jans issued a challenge to his players prior to Monday night's game against Omaha. Jans told his team to make his job harder in terms of who to put out there on the floor. Redshirt freshman forward KeShawn Murphy received that message loud and clear.
Women’s Basketball Game To Be Played Without Fans Due To Inclement Weather
STARKVILLE – Due to inclement weather entering the Starkville and surrounding areas, Tuesday's game vs ULM will be closed to all but essential personnel with no spectators. Tip-off is now scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to watch the game live on SEC Network+. The Warhawks of...
Postgame Notes: MSU vs. Omaha
Following back-to-back neutral site wins, Mississippi State returned to Humphrey Coliseum and continued their winning ways en route to a comfortable 74-54 victory over Omaha. The win enabled the Bulldogs to move to 7-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they won their first eight contests on the year.
Dawgs Stay Unbeaten And Hungry
STARKVILLE – There was perhaps a touch of disappointment in the voice of Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans on Monday night. As the first-year leader of the Bulldogs sat at his postgame press conference, he reflected on the game against Omaha that'd just occurred. "Our defensive numbers weren't...
Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the Bulldogs' 24-22 victory over No. 20 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Sharp started and played 79 snaps in State's victory over the Rebels. The Columbus native...
Dear Ol’ State: Another Night, Another W
Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery give their takeaways following yet another Mississippi State men's basketball win, then the guys bring you postgame reaction from Chris Jans, Shakeel Moore, KeShawn Murphy and Eric Reed, Jr. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
