It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Leroy Shook, 89, on November 24, 2022. Bob was born to Delmar and Isabel (Carlson) Shook, on April 7, 1933 in Woodstock, IL. He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1951. He then enlisted in the Army with his best friend Jack Sorensen and served in Korea for two years. Upon his return to the states, he met and fell in love with Joyce Berna whom he married on October 20, 1956. Together they created a beautiful family that continues to grow and flourish. Family remains the most important legacy Bob will be remembered for.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO