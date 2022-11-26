Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
NBA
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Pelicans
The Thunder addressed some recent opportunities for growth in New Orleans by getting off to a better start and making in-game adjustments on the glass and with its interior defense. The Thunder also sustained it’s downhill, ball movement style of play deep into the game, giving the team a chance in the final moments to squeak out what would have been another double-digit comeback.
NBA
Recap: Despite a spirited fourth-quarter run, Wizards lose 130-121 in Boston
The Wizards received some impactful offensive performances from multiple players, led by Bradley Beal's 30 points, but couldn't keep the Celtics in check Sunday evening. Final score: Celtics 130, Wizards 121. The first half set the tone for the rest of the game. Right from the jump, the Celtics' offense...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans depth to be tested further vs. Thunder
It’s become a standard message from NBA head coaches that every player on a roster – regardless of age or experience – needs to be ready to contribute in games. That’s also been a reoccurring theme of Pelicans sideline leader Willie Green’s discussions with his club, dating back to training camp.
NBA
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Monday's Games
After an extended weekend, everyone is back to their regularly scheduled program, including our betting experts. Monday’s NBA slate features 10 games and two games in particular are catching our crews’ attention. They are targeting one moneyline bet and one spread bet for tonight’s action. You can find...
NBA
Westfield Trivia: Quarter Season Check-In
A quarter of the season has come and gone and December is nearly here. How well have you been following the Wine & Gold over the first 21 games of the 2022-23 campaign? Test your knowledge here! (Answers are listed at the bottom) 1) This Cavaliers have gone with 10...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
Pelicans (12-8), Thunder (8-13) New Orleans was playing Monday without several key contributors – including a pair of starters – but then again, the vast majority of NBA teams can say that on a regular basis early in the 2022-23 season. Clubs still must find a way to win games anyway. Behind a Pelicans starting lineup that featured the combination of second-year pros Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy for the first time, the hosts turned back pesky Oklahoma City in the final minute of a Western Conference matchup. “We’ve got a really deep team,” Murphy said of getting the victory. “A really deep team. A lot of guys that can play basketball at a really high level. It showed that we played together, played smart and got a good team win.”
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
Road-weary Pistons, minus 4 starters, put up a fight but fall to Cavs
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 102-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. WEARY TRAVELERS – The first quarter of the season didn’t unfold as the Pistons might have hoped, but even as they opened 3-15 Dwane Casey saw glimmers of the growth he’s repeatedly said is the foremost goal for the season. That became more evident to the masses on the back end of a six-game road trip the Pistons wrapped up in Phoenix on Friday, the Pistons winning back to back games at tough venues in Denver and Utah and then pushing the Suns to the final minute despite missing four starters. They were still down four starters on Sunday when they returned, still a little groggy, to Little Caesars Arena the day after returning home, but the Pistons again played with more energy and confidence than might have been anticipated. They played perhaps their best defensive quarter of the season to take a 26-20 lead out of the gate and led for almost all of the first three-plus quarters. Cleveland, which was 3 of 21 from the 3-point line through three quarters, warmed up in the fourth, hitting 4 of its first 6 and finishing 8 of 28. The Pistons undermined their chance to upset the East’s current No. 3 seed by shooting 14 of 26 from the foul line. Their 5-17 record has come in the face of quite arguably the toughest road any NBA team has faced. Going into Sunday’s game, the Pistons had played teams with a collective winning percentage of .568, second in the league, and they’d played more games (22) than anyone but Utah (also 22) and more road games (13) than all but the Jazz (14).
