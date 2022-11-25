ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

nuhuskies.com

Huskies Face Merrimack on the Road Wednesday

BOSTON – The Northeastern women's basketball team (2-5) is set for a midweek matchup at Merrimack (1-4) on Wednesday, November 30. Tip-off is slated for 7 pm, and can be watched on NEC Front Row. THREE THINGS TO KNOW. HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR – Sophomore guard Gemima Motema...
MERRIMACK, NH
nuhuskies.com

Northeastern to Host Joe Donahue Games

BOSTON – The Northeastern track and field program is counting down the days to the opening event of the 2022-23 season with the Joe Donahue Games on Friday, Dec. 9, starting at 12 p.m. The meet will take place at The Track at New Balance. The event will feature...
BOSTON, MA
nuhuskies.com

Murphy, Philips Claim Hockey East Weekly Awards

AMESBURY, Mass.— Graduate student Maureen Murphy and senior Gwyneth Philips of the No. 7 Northeastern women's hockey team earned weekly awards from Hockey East, as announced on Monday. Murphy was tabbed Player of the Week, while Philips was named the Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Week. Both student-athletes...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Notre Dame football transfer wish list

With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023

This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WWMTCw

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry

Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins Main Street Bakery video airs Friday

The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”
HOPKINS, MI
whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI

