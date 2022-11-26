Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day
UPDATE, 11/26: Wilson has been recaptured, according to EPSO.
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.
According to EPSO, Deonterrian Devon Wilson, of Mamou, escaped on Nov. 25.Suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting that killed one
EPSO said that a correction deputy was returning to the jail with an inmate when Wilson took off running and escaped.
Wilson is described as 5’7, around 180 pounds, and should be considered dangerous and possibly armed, EPSO said.Close
With any information on Wilson's whereabouts, contact EPSO, 911, or your local police department.
