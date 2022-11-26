Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day

UPDATE, 11/26: Wilson has been recaptured, according to EPSO.

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.

According to EPSO, Deonterrian Devon Wilson, of Mamou, escaped on Nov. 25.

EPSO said that a correction deputy was returning to the jail with an inmate when Wilson took off running and escaped.

Courtesy of EPSO

Wilson is described as 5’7, around 180 pounds, and should be considered dangerous and possibly armed, EPSO said.

With any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact EPSO, 911, or your local police department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.