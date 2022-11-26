ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

UPDATE, 11/26: Wilson has been recaptured, according to EPSO.

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.

According to EPSO, Deonterrian Devon Wilson, of Mamou, escaped on Nov. 25.

Suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting that killed one

EPSO said that a correction deputy was returning to the jail with an inmate when Wilson took off running and escaped.

Courtesy of EPSO

Wilson is described as 5’7, around 180 pounds, and should be considered dangerous and possibly armed, EPSO said.

With any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact EPSO, 911, or your local police department.

