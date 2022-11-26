Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review
Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:. “2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”. – The...
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.26.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Showdown 2022) 11.26.2022 Review. Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis pinned Greg Sharpe & Jakob Austin Young in 5:51 (**¾) Juice Robinson pinned Jake Something in 10:44 (***¼) Jay White pinned Fred Rosser in 19:22 (***½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.28.22
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Pec
Andrade El Idolo is on the shelf, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle. The AEW star posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that he tore his pec a few months ago and underwent surgery today:. “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A...
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:
Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s Raw, First Hour to Be Commercial-Free
Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of Raw, with the first hour of the show being commercial-free. WWE posted a video to Twitter with Bryon Saxton announcing the news, as you can see below. Also announced for tonight’s show is Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins,...
First Names Announced For PWG Battle of Los Angeles
PWG has announced the first competitors in next year’s Battle of Los Angeles. The company has announced the following names for the tournament, with more to come:. The 2023 iteration of the tournament takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Marina Shafir On Why MMA vs WWE Horsewomen Match Never Happened, Her Transition Into Wrestling
On a recent episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette had a conversation with former MMA grappler, and current AEW superstar, Marina Shafir. The conversation ranged from meeting Marina’s husband Roderick Strong, the challenges they faced starting a family and moving to Florida for NXT, and why the MMA vs NXT/WWE Four Horsewoman match never happened. Check out some of her comments below:
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Producers For Tonight’s Survivor Series
A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s Survivor Series episode, which you can see below (per Fightful Select). * The Women’s WarGames Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), & Becky Lynch was produced by TJ Wilson and Pete Williams.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
