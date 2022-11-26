Read full article on original website
Related
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud
Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
WIBW
1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
KOCO
Road rage incident leaves one man dead, another in Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road rage incident left one man dead and another in jail in Oklahoma County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Northwest 10th Street near Meridian Avenue. Lots of traffic comes through the area, so many rivers were shocked when they saw a body in the road in broad daylight.
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day
A 75-year-old Oklahoma City man died from gunshot wounds on Thanksgiving Day after pointing a BB gun at an armed security guard. The post 75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKCPD responds to reported shooting at business near Edmond
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Monday.
News On 6
Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC
A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
Police: 75-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun at security officer
Authorities are releasing more information about an attempted robbery that turned deadly in Oklahoma City.
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
News On 6
Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
Nicoma Park vehicle pursuit at NE 23rd & Henney end in crash
Nicoma Park police department say earlier this evening it's officers went on a pursuit chase with a vehicle at NE 23rd and Henney. The vehicle crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with 3 people inside.
News On 6
Wagoner, Bristow Christmas Parades This Week
Some Green Country towns are getting ready for Christmas this week. Monday is the last day to sign up for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The deadline is 4 p.m. This year's theme is 'Santa Paws is Coming to Town.'. The parade is Thursday. Bristow's Christmas Parade...
Comments / 0