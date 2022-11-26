ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud

Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
News On 6

Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC

A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
News On 6

Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens

It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Wagoner, Bristow Christmas Parades This Week

Some Green Country towns are getting ready for Christmas this week. Monday is the last day to sign up for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The deadline is 4 p.m. This year's theme is 'Santa Paws is Coming to Town.'. The parade is Thursday. Bristow's Christmas Parade...
WAGONER, OK

