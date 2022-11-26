ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

NOLA.com

Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games

Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say

New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds

The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
PARADIS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting

New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
VIOLET, LA

