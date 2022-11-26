Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games
Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
Tulane's Willie Fritz: Coaching speculation not a distraction "in any way, shape or form"
During a zoom call Monday, Tulane coach Willie Fritz gave vague non-answers four times when asked about the Georgia Tech job. One thing was crystal clear, though: He expects the focus of everyone around him to be on beating Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Yulman Stadium.
Will Sutton: Xavier University's big bodacious fundraising goal is a stretch, but worth it.
Xavier University of Louisiana is an excellent higher education institution compared to others of any enrollment size or research level. It’s had a well-deserved national reputation for decades, especially for sending more Black students to medical schools than any other college. Leading the university with a "fear nothing" vision...
Audubon Zoo's swamp fest brings food, music and more: Here's the schedule
Meet three black bears, take a bite of gator and learn to Cajun dance at Audubon Zoo's Swamp Fête Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The culture of south Louisiana is the focus for the fun that includes a variety of activities besides the dance lessons, that include live music, crafts.
Carjackings reported in French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside, Bayou St. John, police say
New Orleans police responded to armed carjackings early Tuesday in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John. As of Monday, New Orleans had logged 257 reported carjackings for the year, according to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. That figure recently eclipsed a 10-year high set in 2021, when 246 carjackings were reported to police.
New Orleans teen makes name for herself through cosmetics company she founded at age 11
When Asia Dillon's little sister complained of chapped and burning lips after using a store-bought lip product in 2018, Dillon, then 11, was determined to come up with a solution. Using aloe vera and vitamin E, she made her sister Amyra a natural lip gloss. The formula cured the girl's...
2 missing St. Tammany girls and their dog found safe in woods: 'God is so good'
Two young St. Tammany girls who went missing from their front yard Monday afternoon with their dog have been found and are safe, authorities said. The sisters, ages 4 and 7, were found "deep in the heavy woods," according to a Facebook post from their mom, Mary Bourg. "Y'all, God...
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds
The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
Two years of schooling in one: This Jefferson Parish program hopes to get students back on track
Javier Cortez had almost given up on his education. Having been held back twice, the 14-year-old felt like he’d never catch up with his peers. But his outlook changed when he learned he'd been admitted to Jefferson Parish’s Star Academy. Located at Marrero Middle on the west bank,...
‘They’re family’: New Orleans' queer community holds vigil for Club Q victims
Members of New Orleans' LGBTQ community and their allies gathered Sunday outside the Phoenix Bar to hold a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the victims of the attack on Club Q in Colorado. The vigil, which comes just days before Worlds AIDS Day commemorations, was held to honor the few...
New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting
New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
Driver killed, passenger injured in shooting in Slidell, St. Tammany authorities say
A driver was killed and a passenger wounded in an overnight shooting north of Slidell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The gunfire was reported Monday at about midnight in the 100 block of Northwood Drive, where sheriff's deputies said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked pickup truck.
Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says
Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
Two burned bodies, but few other details released as double homicide stuns Covington
Two bodies burned beyond recognition were found behind a business on a typically quiet downtown Covington street early Monday, a grim and shocking discovery in a community that had seen only a single homicide in 2022. UPDATE: Press conference to discuss burned bodies in Covington delayed, police say. By Monday...
