4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Senior warns of scam after losing control of computer to fraudster
A metro senior puts out a warning, losing hundreds of dollars after handing control of her computer over to fraudsters by mistake.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
News On 6
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud
Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
KOCO
75-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun at security guard at OKC dispensary, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a security guard shot and killed an armed suspect during an attempted robbery at an Oklahoma City dispensary on Thanksgiving Day. Around 11:10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Mango Cannabis in the 6200...
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
Police: 75-year-old man shot, killed after pointing gun at security officer
Authorities are releasing more information about an attempted robbery that turned deadly in Oklahoma City.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
News On 6
OKC Police Investigating 2 Deadly Shootings Since Thanksgiving, 1 Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a deadly rage shooting. The victim was shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue. Investigators identified 25-year-old Kasey McConville as the shooting suspect. Oklahoma City homicide investigators have two fatal shooting cases from the Thanksgiving Day...
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway
Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
news9.com
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
WIBW
1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
KTUL
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
