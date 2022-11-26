ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud

Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway

Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KTUL

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy