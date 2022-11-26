ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:

3-5-4-0, FIREBALL: 8

(three, five, four, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon. More than 25 million people could be at risk as the storm system moves from eastern Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. Hail stones crashed against the windows of City Hall in the small town of Tchula, Mississippi, as residents took cover during a tornado warning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Regional finals times, venues for Central Texas high school football teams

In Class 6A-Division II, it's a rematch of the first game of the season between Dripping Springs and Vandegrift. The Tigers, in their first year in Class 6A, beat the Vipers on a game-winning field goal 23-20 all the way back on Aug. 26. Dripping Springs (12-1) thumped Harlingen 45-0 last weekend in the regional semifinals and have only lost to Westlake this season.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps

Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks. Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and Monday topped out at 69.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Most popular Thanksgiving side in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Thanksgiving, you may think of a turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, some greens, casseroles, biscuits or rolls, and every dessert imaginable. There are so many sides battling for the top spot on your plate, but which one emerged as the superior...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy