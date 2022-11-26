ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Grove wins 6A state title… again

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night.

The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013.

The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a 12-play, 57-yard drive on their opening possession, capped off by a Sebastian Lopez 30-yard field goal.

But Center Grove responded with a Tyler Cherry to Jalen Thomeson 64-yard touchdown to put the Trojans ahead. They didn’t look back, dominating the rest of the game.

Micah Coyle and Owen Bright scored on one-yard runs to give Center Grove a 21-3 halftime lead.

Cherry scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half, while Eli Hohlt added a six-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to help seal the game.

Center Grove racked up 302 yards on the ground, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Coyle finished with 132 yards and Thomeson with 128. The Trojans tied a 6A title game record with 24 first downs.

The defense sacked Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan five times.

Center Grove will look to become the fourth school to win four straight football championships. Warren Central (5A 2003-06), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2A 2009-12) and Lafayette Central Catholic (1A 2009-12) accomplished the feat.

Evansville Mater Dei beat Andrean 20-10 to win the class 2A title in the first game of the day and East Central blew out New Prairie 37-7 to take the 4A crown.

