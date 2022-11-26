Read full article on original website
WIFR
Freeport native Zeke Vandenburgh earns MVC Defensive Player of the Year
ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - After completing his sixth and final season with Illinois State Football, Freeport alum Zeke Vandenburgh is ending his time with some major accolades. On Monday, Vandenburgh was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The former Pretzel led the FCS in sacks per game and TFLs per game as well in 10 games. The OLB also finished with 100 tackles on the season, and in his final collegiate game against Western Illinois, notched a career-high 17 tackles.
rockrivercurrent.com
‘He saved a lot of kids’: Glenn Patterson leaves a legacy of helping Rockford’s youth
ROCKFORD — Longtime teacher Glenn Patterson made it his mission each year to provide whatever extra help he could to a student in need. Maybe it was a child grappling with the death of a parent, or a pregnant teenager in need of support. “Glenn never would want anyone...
wisportsheroics.com
‘Slap In The Face’; Wisconsin Badgers Insiders and Players Emotional Reaction To Luke Fickell Hire
Badgers players and insiders react to Luke Fickell getting the HC job. Jim Leonhard was widely assumed to be the next football head coach in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers pulled a shocker Sunday morning as reports came out that the program was scrapping that plan. The Badgers are capturing head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Linebacker Nick Herbig Has Strong Words for Wisconsin Athletics
The Wisconsin Badgers failed to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Badgers 23-16 on Saturday evening in a game that was riddled in frustration. Indeed, many fans took to social media after the game to voice their frustration with interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The players, though, are very supportive of Leonhard. So much so, in fact, that perhaps their biggest star, Nick Herbig, voiced his frustration that Leonhard has not been given the job yet.
Rockford residents dash for Dasher
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
WIFR
Rockford Choral Union celebrates Messiah Presentation’s 76th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford holiday tradition dating back to the mid-40s, and a huge crowd gathered at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the 76th Messiah Presentation. More than 65 churches represent members of the Rockford Choral Union, and every Thanksgiving weekend. George Freedrick Handel’s Messiah is presented...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
Super Cool! Illinois Woman Stars In New Domino’s Pizza Commercial
This Rockford native has been acting for years and just landed a huge role in a National Domino's Pizza commercial. Our entire lives growing up, my sisters and I have always strived to be the best in everything we do. I usually don't get this personal, but right now I have very good reason to!
WIFR
Rockford’s annual Dasher Dash 5K, race for gold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The celebrations kicked off on a sweet note midday, with the Dasher Dash 5K. Hundreds upon hundreds of guests crowded Beattie park in festive costumes ready to race for gold. The event featured a costume contest and a post game party outside veterans memorial hall. The...
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
WIFR
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Terminate A Chase on the East Side
Sources are reporting a police chase. It happened around 11 PM near Brooke rd. Suspect vehicle is a White GMC with a plate similar to CG37375. Police terminated the chase. Sources told us the alleged suspect lives in Belvidere. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit...
MyStateline.com
Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
"Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just...
Rockford’s Stroll on State celebrates the start of the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holidays in the stateline. Saturday was the tenth year for the “Stroll on State” festival. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the parade Saturday afternoon, which included local groups, organizations and their pups handing out candy to kids and kids at heart. There were also 10 […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Accident On the East Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Extrication is being requested, unknown if needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will...
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
WIFR
10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
