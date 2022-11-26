ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-12-17-18-29

(five, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

