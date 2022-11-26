ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pistolsfiringblog.com

Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater

The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn

In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated

STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
STILLWATER, OK
travel2next.com

20 Things to Do In Tulsa

A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
92.9 NIN

Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
TULSA, OK
102.5 The Bone

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”

The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
SAPULPA, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cold air settles into Green Country through midweek

North winds will gradually drop off overnight with temperatures falling below freezing. Wind chill values will drop into the teens by dawn in some locations. A few flurries are possible near the OK/KS state-line early Wednesday AM. Staying chilly Wednesday despite lots of sunshine. Warming trend expected late in the...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK

