Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn
In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
pokesreport.com
When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated
STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What the Mountaineers said following their victory over OSU
Here is what West Virginia coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers had to say following their victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-19 on Saturday. Brown on ending OSU’s win streak against West Virginia:. "Streak busters today. That was kind of the motivation this week, so we talked about...
Tulsa fires head football coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons
The University of Tulsa parted ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery on Sunday after eight seasons at the helm.
KOCO
Stillwater Public Schools mourns death of basketball coach, math teacher Kendra Kilpatrick
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Public Schools is mourning the death of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach at Stillwater High School. District officials posted on social media that Kilpatrick died after a long battle with cancer. "Mrs. Kilpatrick was an inspiration to many – on the court,...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
travel2next.com
20 Things to Do In Tulsa
A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma
Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
sapulpatimes.com
Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”
The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cold air settles into Green Country through midweek
North winds will gradually drop off overnight with temperatures falling below freezing. Wind chill values will drop into the teens by dawn in some locations. A few flurries are possible near the OK/KS state-line early Wednesday AM. Staying chilly Wednesday despite lots of sunshine. Warming trend expected late in the...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
Oklahoma death row inmate hopes new podcast shines a light on the untold story of the convicted killer
Death penalty opponents are hoping a podcast will shine a light on the untold story of the convicted killer Scott Eizember and his traumatic childhood.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Comments / 0