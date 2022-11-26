ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

08-13-15-35-38-43

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon. More than 25 million people could be at risk as the storm system moves from eastern Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook that affected cities could include New Orleans; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama. Hail stones crashed against the windows of City Hall in the small town of Tchula, Mississippi, as residents took cover during a tornado warning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

New England senators seek help to avoid energy disruptions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Senators from Connecticut, Vermont and Maine called on the Biden administration Tuesday to bring together federal, state and regional officials to find ways to prevent possible energy disruptions this winter across New England. The senators, three Democrats and two independents, said the region is heavily dependent on natural gas and feeling the impacts of the war in Ukraine and tight global energy supplies. They urged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to leverage resources within her department to help bring non-fossil fuel energy online as quickly as possible in the region and to review any emergency powers that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Gusty Winds, Rain Expected With Wednesday Storm

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring rain and strong winds to the state on Wednesday. The day starts out quietly, but rain moves in during the afternoon. It appears to have the most impact between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition to the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Groups to defend citizens' power to amend Ohio constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We Are Ohio held a Statehouse news conference on Tuesday and criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment as hypocritical, disturbing and “a slap in the face” to the people. The Ohio Council of Churches, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Innovation Ohio and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative also were represented. The joint resolution containing the proposal, sponsored by GOP state Rep. Brian Stewart, is scheduled for its first hearing Thursday.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, said in a statement that it was reviewing the complaint and will respond “as appropriate with the court.” “The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team,” the company said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured. We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling.”
NORFOLK, VA
darientimes.com

Heading into December, CT winter expected to be warmer than normal

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a warmer than average winter for Connecticut. Heading into December, the forecast still stands, Mark Dixon, chief meteorologist at WFSB Channel 3, said. "Speaking specifically to December, temperatures could be near or a little bit above average is the general idea,"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy