Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

6-7-8, FB: 9

(six, seven, eight; FB: nine)

